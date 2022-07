One Putt Broadcasting launches classic country “The Legend 105.5” KWDO Fresno. The station had been a classic hits outlet as “K-Jewel” KJWL, which moved back to the 99.3 frequency at the end of May. After simulcasting “K-Jewel” on both signals for a little more than a month, “The Legend” was born on July 4. The KJWL call letters move to 99.3, while its former calls KWDO are now assigned to the 105.5 frequency.

FRESNO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO