Roseburg building total loss after fire

By KEZI Staff
KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore.-- A commercial building is a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning. Roseburg Fire crews responded...

www.kdrv.com

kezi.com

Discarded fireworks caused Roseburg house fire, firefighters say

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A couple was forced to escape their own home after improperly extinguished fireworks caused a fire in their garage last night, the Douglas County Fire District said today. Fire officials reported that at about 12:30 a.m. today, July 4, fire crews from the Douglas County and Winston...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

House in Eugene unlivable after fire, officials said

EUGENE, Ore. -- A house in Eugene is unlivable after a house fire early Tuesday morning, according to fire crews. This happened at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of Maesner Street in Eugene. Fire crews said everyone made it out of the house uninjured and that the...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., July 5

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit, operated by David Parrish (59) of Walton, and a white Ford F150, operated by Jessie Lomelli (31) of Eugene, turned left from Territorial Road onto Hwy 126W and struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights. The male pedestrian, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Parrish and Lomelli were uninjured. Hwy 126W was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Veneta Fire Department and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Coos Bay man jailed after lighting woman on fire, officials say

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man is in jail today after he tried to kill a woman by setting her on fire, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says. At about 9 a.m. on July 1 CCSO deputies responded to Timber Lane for a report of an assault that had occurred the previous night. Deputies said they found evidence to prove that assault had taken place, and that the suspect was hiding in a trailer near the scene of the crime. They also said their investigation found a woman who had been seriously burned. They add that she was flown to a Portland-area hospital for treatment.
COOS BAY, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Vehicle Eludes, Crashes on Highway 62 in Eagle Point (Photo)

EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A car has crashed after attempting to elude Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies this afternoon in Eagle Point. A JCSO deputy attempted to pull over a black 2015 BMW around 12 pm on Highway 62 at South Shasta Avenue after observing the vehicle driving recklessly. The suspect vehicle eluded and crashed into two other cars on Highway 62 near Dutton Road. One suspect was taken into custody from the vehicle. Another suspect fled on foot and was picked up by an uninvolved motorist. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and apprehended the suspect. One victim from the crash was transported to a local hospital.
klcc.org

Fireworks amnesty yields 245 pounds of explosives

Nearly 250 pounds of illegal fireworks were turned in over the weekend during a pair of amnesty events in Eugene and Springfield. That represents a 35 percent increase over the amount of fireworks turned in during last year’s amnesty event, when 181 pounds were turned in, according to the Eugene Police Department.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Pedestrian hit and killed on Hwy 126W Saturday night

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights was struck and killed Saturday night. According to OSP, On Saturday, July 2 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47.
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ

Logging accident severely injures Eugene man

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KPTV) -- A Eugene man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife, Rachel Price, is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Myrtle Point man assaults deputy, police dog, CCSO says

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man is in jail after he attacked one of their deputies and struck a police dog. The CCSO says at about 11:45 a.m. on July 2, one of their deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in progress. The CCSO says that the deputy determined that a suspect -- Marc Potter, 43 – was menacing and harassing someone, and that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 4

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 30, 4:19 a.m., California & Madrona, “disorderly conduct,” 32-year old Danny Ray O’Dell charged with Disorderly Conduct & Criminal Mischief III, “O’Dell was cited lieu custody.”. Fuel Theft. According to an entry on the NBPD...
COOS BAY, OR
KDRV

Temporary lane closure on Interstate 5 near Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- The southbound left lane of Interstate 5 two miles north of Rogue River is temporarily closed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is near milepost 50 and is expected to last through 9 p.m., according to ODOT. Drivers should expect delays while crews work to remove spilled lumber from the road median.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Firearms, Lane Co., July 4

LCSO release – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies received information of the illegal manufacture of numerous firearms and firearm parts at a residence in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr. in Springfield. Upon service of the warrant, deputies seized over 60 fully assembled firearms, dozens of homemade firearm suppressors, and enough various parts to assemble as many as a hundred more firearms. Only five of the firearms seized had serial numbers and two of those firearms were reported as stolen. Firearms that are assembled without serial numbered components are often referred to as “ghost guns”. Several different illicit drugs were located at the residence including cocaine, methamphetamine, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine are considered “commercial amounts”, not just personal consumption quantities. Additionally found at the location was equipment used to create the firearm parts including milling machines, 3D-printers and a large laser engraving machine. 38 year old Andrew William Rogers was taken into custody. Rogers is a convicted felon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Criminal trespass 2, Criminal Mischief 2, and Theft II. The case remains under consideration by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN TUESDAY NIGHT WRECK

The driver was injured in a wreck Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a rollover accident was reported in the 14000 block of Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The 54-year old male occupant was traveling north on the road...
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CITE MAN FOR THIRD-DEGREE THEFT

Roseburg Police cited a man for third-degree theft following an incident Thursday night. An RPD report said just after 11:00 p.m. the 42-year old allegedly stole beer and food from a business in the 2600 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect then told employees to call the police while he consumed the stolen food.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

APPLEGATE HOUSE RECEIVES GRANT FROM COW CREEK FOUNDATION

The Applegate House Heritage Arts and Education has received a $5,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, in its most recent round of giving. The grant was among nearly $650,000 the foundation granted to charities in Douglas and six other counties. AHHAe was founded in 2000 and is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

North Umpqua wild summer steelhead count increases, July 4

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Numbers of wild summer steelhead in the North Umpqua River are up from last year’s low of 450 fish. As of June 21, 544 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam into the North Umpqua Basin. Although this is still lower than average, biologists anticipated an increase in returns as ocean conditions are improving. Biologists are closely monitoring returns and current analysis projects the 2022 run to be above the critical threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by the end of the year. Peak return typically is late June through mid-July. “We expected an increase over last year’s run because of improving ocean conditions, and it’s nice to see that play out,” said Evan Leonetti, Assistant District Fish Biologist. “We’re also seeing increases in some summer steelhead runs in other systems like the Columbia Basin and think this trend will continue in the near future.” Returns less than 1,200 wild summer steelhead may trigger management actions beyond this year’s bubble closure around mainstem Umpqua River tributaries. With better returns so far, the river remains open for angling and retention of hatchery summer steelhead as per permanent regulations. As the summer heats up, biologists encourage anglers to practice hot weather angling ethics. Other recreationists are also encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
ROSEBURG, OR

