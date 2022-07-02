ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

High court marshal seeks enforcement of anti-picketing laws

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The marshal of the https://apnews.com/article/abortion-voting-rights-ketanji-brown-jackson-us-supreme-court-government-and-politics-98bcef2f04c056f2c8e5a13e7b5b7204">U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit picketing outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. “For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns,...

MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
NBC News

The Supreme Court's originalism is white supremacy

Even as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court was sworn in Thursday, the slate of rulings from the newly empowered, right-wing and originalist court majority this term has made it clearer than ever that the court is motivated by a reliance on the white supremacist patriarchy of the Constitution’s framers.
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Won’t Extend Precedent on Immigration Detention (2)

First of two rulings unanimous in declining to override 2001 precedent. Companion decision denies classwide relief, making claims harder to bring. The US Supreme Court refused to extend the reach of its ruling that the government couldn’t hold certain immigrants in detention for more than six months without courting constitutional problems.
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Asks Maryland to Bar Protests at Justices' Homes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s top security officer has asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to enforce laws barring picketing outside the Maryland homes of high court justices, saying protests and “threatening activity” have increased. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the request in a July...
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Nixes Religious Challenge to New York Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear a challenge to New York's mandate that healthcare sector workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 brought by a group of doctors, nurses and others who objected on religious grounds. Turning away an appeal by 16 healthcare workers, the justices left...
