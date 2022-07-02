ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Zion Williamson, Pelicans agree to max rookie-scale extension

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gzue_0gTJY4kO00

Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/z4lnVLD1GM

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse

Players averaging 25+ points on 60% shooting:

— Zion Williamson

The only player EVER. pic.twitter.com/Y32sWQ6h3E6:37 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EekCF_0gTJY4kO00

StatMuse @statmuse

Zion Williamson:

85 games played

$193 Million. pic.twitter.com/o9sCXBl4r46:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvu5N_0gTJY4kO00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zion Williamson signs extension with the New Orleans Pelicans and the NBA better watch out!

Zion 2.0 incoming!

https://t.co/lRd2avLmCO pic.twitter.com/YkFOpyxKf16:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFxYl_0gTJY4kO00

Christian Clark @cclark_13

NOP front office past 12 months:

– Hire Willie Green

– Move Bledsoe/Adams for JV (cost: move down 7 slots in 2021 draft)

– Draft Trey Murphy at 17, Herb Jones at 35, sign Jose Alvarado as UDFA

– Trade for CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr (cost: Josh Hart, 2025 MIL 1st)

– Extend Zion – 5:44 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion Williamson said in April he couldn’t sign an extension “fast enough.” Less than 48 hours after the window to agree to an extension opened, Zion signed for five more years. nola.com/sports/pelican…5:32 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Most made shots per game in the restricted area in a season over the last 25 years:

2020-21 Zion Williamson: 9.0

2019-20 Zion WIlliamson: 7.9

2018-19 Giannis Antetokounmpo: 7.9

2019-20 Giannis Antetokounmpo: 7.7

1997-98 Shaquille O’Neal: 7.6 – 5:02 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Zion Williamson agrees to five-year rookie max extension with Pelicans worth up to $231 million, per agent

cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-…5:01 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

ESPN story: Zion Williamson, Pelicans agree on five-year designated maximum rookie extension, his agent and Co-Head of CAA Sports basketball division Austin Brown tells @Adrian Wojnarowski.

Deal could be worth up to $231 million.

espn.com/nba/story/_/id…4:56 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

When Zion was in Portland rehabbing on his own in February, some in the Pels organization believed he had played his last game in New Orleans. What a difference a couple of months make.. – 4:53 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Sure, it was a interesting discussion about a Zion/Durant swap in the beginning but that crap went on way to long and got way too blown up – 4:51 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zion Williamson signs extension with the New Orleans Pelicans and the NBA better watch out

https://t.co/lRd2avLmCO pic.twitter.com/U9sHvdejAj4:49 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NsuyO_0gTJY4kO00

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/z4lnVLD1GM4:48 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8bQN_0gTJY4kO00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Stability isn’t something the Pelicans have been able to experience often over the last 20 years.

With Zion Williamson’s extension now in the rearview mirror, New Orleans has a chance to build upon a foundation that’ll be in place for a long time

theathletic.com/3395585/2022/0…1:13 PM

Austin Kent @AustinKent

Love it or hate it, All-NBA votes next spring could cost Ja, Zion and now Darius Garland close to $40 million.

Why? The Rose Rule, which allows qualifying fourth-year players to leap up a pay bracket (25% – 30%) on their first big extension. pic.twitter.com/nz3P1ntPpZ12:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGOBP_0gTJY4kO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdAq5_0gTJY4kO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5bs7_0gTJY4kO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4FTI_0gTJY4kO00

Fred Katz @FredKatz

That’s three guys from RJ Barrett’s draft class who have gotten max extensions in the past few days: Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and now Darius Garland.

I wrote earlier this week about what Barrett’s extension negotiations could look like: https://t.co/lYcxXJFzRl pic.twitter.com/NUk8oTtKWP12:50 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X48Ph_0gTJY4kO00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

So in non Kevin Durant/Zion Williamson things it just dawned on me how Dell Demps has his fingerprints all over the Rudy Gobert for 5 first round picks trade. Which…checks out – 11:31 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

The start of NBA free agency and trade season makes people go nuts. I’ll maintain the reason I think we haven’t heard official (or more certainly) about a Zion extension is just due to getting the details ironed out. Not because the Pelicans are trading him for Durant – 11:16 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Now, I don’t think the Pelicans are in deep negotiations with the Nets over a Zion/Durant trade. I think the reason nothing has been announced yet is because they are still figuring out the finer points of his extension. – 9:24 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pelicans social media team gotta tell Griff the 12 are tearing themselves apart over unsubstantiated Kevin Durant trade ideas so just fully guarantee the Zion extension and let Shams tweet it out to bring everyone back together – 8:54 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Should I just put out a bonus podcast talking about the (unofficial) Zion extension? – 6:54 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

The Pelicans are … stable? Yes, really.

Read @Will Guillory on how the Zion Williamson extension became drama-free – the antithesis what we’ve come to expect from that franchise. theathletic.com/3395585/2022/0…5:16 PM

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ co-head of Basketball Austin Brown told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. -via ESPN / July 2, 2022

If Williamson makes the All-NBA team, wins MVP or Defensive Player of the Year next season, it will trigger supermax escalator clauses that could up the total value of the deal from $193 million to $231 million. Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, has proved to be a generational talent ever since he stepped on an NBA floor. -via ESPN / July 2, 2022

The two players picked ahead of RJ Barrett in the 2019 draft — Ja Morant and Zion Williamson — both agreed to max contract extensions on the first day of eligibility Friday. Although negotiations can turn in an instant (or one offer), my sense on Barrett is that it’s going to be a longer process. There’s also no rush. The deadline to reach an extension is Oct. 17. If there’s no agreement, Barrett can become a restricted free agent in 2023. Barrett’s max extension would be five years and roughly $185 million. -via New York Daily News / July 1, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Bullock appears to deny going to Sixers on his Instagram story

The offseason brings interesting storylines and rumors, and everybody takes every little tweet and post on Instagram and runs with it. Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock caused a stir on Monday when he reposted two posts on his Instagram story saying that he’s headed to the Philadelphia 76ers. The nine-year veteran out of North Carolina has two years left on his contract with the Mavs, so for the Sixers to obtain him, they’d have to trade for him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Extension, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers called 'a terrible place' for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

With his team dishing out a king’s ransom of draft picks and the highest guaranteed contract in league history to woo over Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t seem to have too much of a choice when it comes to his immediate playing future. But if he does, he might not want to put it in the hands of the Carolina Panthers—at least according to The Athletic‘s Mike Sando.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Dell Demps
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Christian Clark
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
thecomeback.com

Justin Thomas gets brutally honest about LIV Golf

LIV Golf has been the talk of the golf world over the past few months, with several notable PGA Tour golfers departing for the Saudi-backed tour. Despite some pretty heavy controversy surrounding LIV Golf, it appears that more and more golfers are taking the big bucks and joining up. This...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Derrick Henry calls Hassan Haskins 'a beast'

One of the more surprising picks the Tennessee Titans made during the 2022 NFL draft was the fourth-round selection of Michigan running back Hassan Haskins. Now, that’s not to say we didn’t think the Titans could take a running back at all, just not that early and not before what we perceived were bigger needs, like tight end, which Tennessee would later address.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson calls South Carolina report as ‘rumors’

UNC basketball fans were sent into a panic on Sunday afternoon when a story from Jamie Shaw of On3 suggested that five-star recruit G.G. Jackson could de-commit from UNC and eventually end up at South Carolina. The story is behind a paywall but suggested that there’s a chance that Jackson could de-commit and join the Gamecocks instead. There was also talk of reclassifying to 2022 and playing right away. Whenever a report like that surfaces and there’s a long ways to go before signing day, there’s some reason to be concerned. But now a day later, Jackson is addressing that report and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Players#Caa Sports#Espn#The New Orleans Pelicans#Https T Co Lrd2avlmco#Nop#Udfa Trade#Nola Com Sports Pelican
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC forward Kennedy Meeks signs new deal overseas

Former UNC basketball forward Kennedy Meeks is on the move this offseason and has signed a new deal overseas. Marineros de Puerto Plata, in the Dominican Republic, announced that it has signed Meeks to a deal. Marineros de Puerto Plata plays in the Liga Nacional de Balonesto which is the main division in the Dominican Republic professional basketball league. Meeks played last season in France averaging 7.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 25 appearances. The former Tar Heel has played four years overseas after a one-year stint in the NBA G-League for the Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors affiliate. Le damos la bienvenida...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kennedy Chandler to receive nearly $5M in guarantees from Grizzlies

Former Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler has agreed to sign a four-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Chandler, the 38th pick in the NBA draft, will sign with the Grizzlies for $7.1 million. The contract will reportedly feature $4.94 million in guaranteed salary, the largest amount for an American player selected in the second round.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder player grades: Chet Holmgren impresses in 98-77 Summer League win over Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated their first 2022 Summer League game against the Utah Jazz with a 21-point, 98-77 blowout win. But the biggest story of the night was easily No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren dominating his first game wearing a Thunder jersey. Other players who also played extremely well include Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy