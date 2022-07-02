Common Questions About Sacramento River Rafting

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A person was found safe Monday on the American River after their raft deflated near Rancho Cordova. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says a rescue team responded around 1:30 p.m. to River Bend Park and later found the person stranded on the shoreline. The person was rescued and reunited with the rest of their rafting party. This rescue comes a day after a swimmer was reported missing in the American River near Discovery Park and the Interstate 5 overpass. While crews searched for the man by boat and jet ski Sunday evening, the mission has since turned into a recovery effort. Also over the weekend, three men went missing in the delta area of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers, about 40 miles south of Sacramento. The men had swam out to help a child caught in the current and were swept away. They are presumed dead.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO