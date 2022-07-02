ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Common Questions About Sacramento River Rafting

travelexperta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Los Angeles is the first city that comes to mind when you think about traveling to California, Sacramento is the state capital. It is an area rooted in the rich history of the Gold Rush, but it has become a booming city that has found the perfect mix between the...

travelexperta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Sacramento youth can now ride for free on any SacRT transit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting this summer, any youth in grades transitional kindergarten through 12th grade can ride for free on the entire SacRT transit network during regular service hours. According to a press release, with RydeFreeRt, anyone under the age of 18 in TK through 12th grade is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons To Skip Napa And Go To This Lesser-Known California Wine Region Instead

When it comes to California Wine Country, Napa and Sonoma steal the spotlight as the “it” destinations for wine vacations, but just to the south, the understated wine region of Lodi is quietly becoming an alternative destination for those looking for fewer crowds, more affordable experiences, and quality, surprising old-vine zinfandels and family wines.
LODI, CA
UPI News

July 4th crowd temporarily trapped by growing California wildfire

July 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire in California continues to grow and forced dozens of people to temporarily take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility Monday night. Between 85 and 100 people had been celebrating the July 4 holiday near the border between Amador and Calaveras counties when they were forced to run from the flames, said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Rafting#Sacramento River#Whitewater Rafting#Sunscreen#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Gold Rush
iheart.com

Fireworks Or Barbecue May Have Sparked Fire That Trapped July 4th Revelers

A group of around 100 people celebrating the Fourth of July found themselves trapped in a recreation area near Sacramento, California, due to a fast-spreading wildfire. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out on Monday (July 4) and quickly ballooned to over 4.7 square miles by Tuesday morning. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said that the fire started at the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. While the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Redman suggested it was caused by fireworks or a barbecue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
morethanjustparks.com

7 BEST National Parks to Visit Near Stockton (Helpful Guide + Photos)

National Parks Near Stockton. There’s so much more to this wonderful city than the Micke Grove Zoo. In this article, we’ll familiarize you with the incredible national park sites that are within a five hour drive of Stockton, California. There are 7 national park sites for you to see on your next visit.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
cooldavis.org

BlueBarrel helps battle back against drought

Although the drought remains dire and disheartening, it’s not a helpless situation. With BlueBarrel Rainwater Catchment Systems, one can harvest water — and hope — to help hydrate California’s future. Starting back in 2012, BlueBarrel was the brainchild of Davis native and DHS graduate Jesse Savou....
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person Found Safe After Raft Deflates On American River

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A person was found safe Monday on the American River after their raft deflated near Rancho Cordova. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says a rescue team responded around 1:30 p.m. to River Bend Park and later found the person stranded on the shoreline. The person was rescued and reunited with the rest of their rafting party. This rescue comes a day after a swimmer was reported missing in the American River near Discovery Park and the Interstate 5 overpass. While crews searched for the man by boat and jet ski Sunday evening, the mission has since turned into a recovery effort. Also over the weekend, three men went missing in the delta area of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers, about 40 miles south of Sacramento. The men had swam out to help a child caught in the current and were swept away. They are presumed dead.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy