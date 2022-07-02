Wordle Today, July 2 2022: Get The Answer, Hints - Northeast Now

The more than 50 people shot over a bloody Fourth of July weekend in the Big Apple included a beloved Bronx neighborhood “grandfather” gunned down by stray bullets. John Edwards, 62, — who was known as “Grandfather of the Block” in his Belmont neighborhood — was among the at least seven people killed during the outbreak of gun violence “I knew him since I was 10,” Rachel Sanchez said of Edwards, who died in a friend’s arms after being mortally wounded by a stray bullet in Belmont around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. “We are his family.” Sanchez, 30, said Edwards was known to...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO