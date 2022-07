Recently, a teen living at JCCA’s therapeutic residential center left our campus while he was in crisis. He entered the quiet neighborhood bordering our facility and threatened a family who lives there. The family and adjacent community have every right to be concerned. I am too. I feel a great sense of responsibility to protect this teen, the other children and staff at our facility, and our neighbors. Frustratingly, we are hampered by an inadequate system of care for young people struggling with serious mental illness, a lack of service options, insufficient funding, and staff shortages, among other issues.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO