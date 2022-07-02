All-State Open: Positional Player Reports

MILLBROOK, AL - The All-State Open was held on Tuesday, June 28th at Stanhope Elmore High School in Millbrook, AL. This event was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023 and 2026 classes. These players went through a pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion to record hitting metrics. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Tuesday.Continuing off our post-event coverage for this event, we take a look back at some of the top scores from Vizual Edge.

