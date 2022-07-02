ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-State Open: Positional Player Reports

By PBR Alabama Staff
 3 days ago

MILLBROOK, AL - The All-State Open was held on Tuesday, June 28th at Stanhope Elmore High School in Millbrook, AL. This event was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023 and 2026 classes. These players went through a pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman and Blast...

All-State Games: Preview

The Alabama All-State Games will be held this Wednesday, July 6th at Riddle-Pace Field at Troy University in Troy, AL. Many of the top prospects in the 2023-2026 class in the state of Alabama will be in attendance looking to continue to make a name for themselves at an event that has proven to be a springboard for players looking to represent Team Alabama at the PBR Future Games.
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka sends four youth baseball teams to USSSA World Series

Four Wetumpka youth baseball teams are headed to the USSSA World Series next week. The Wetumpka 8U Black, 8U Gold, 10U Black, and 10U Gold teams will make the trip to Gulfport, Mississippi, on July 13-17 to compete for the World Series in their respective age groups. Three of the...
HBCU Gameday

Alabama State remembers sophomore linebacker Awysum Harris

Montgomery, Ala. – Alabama State University Athletics is saddened to announce the passing of Sophomore Linebacker Awysum Harris, from Decatur, Alabama. “The Athletic Department mourns the loss of one of its talented student- athletes, and our deepest sympathy is extended to his family,” said Athletic Director, Dr. Jason Cable.
All-State Open: Vizual Edge Scoreboard

MILLBROOK, AL - The All-State Open was held on Tuesday, June 28th at Stanhope Elmore High School in Millbrook, AL. This event was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023 and 2026 classes. These players went through a pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion to record hitting metrics. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Tuesday.Continuing off our post-event coverage for this event, we take a look back at some of the top scores from Vizual Edge.
Karmello English, 4-star WR out of Phenix City, Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Karmello English plans to play in the SEC, and the 4-star wide receiver out of Phenix City, Alabama (Central) has announced his commitment. English announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday, as the 5-foot-11 and 175-pound prospect had a reported 15 offers. He’s rated the No. 23 wide receiver in the class of 2023, and the No. 13 player in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the fourth commitment for Auburn in the class of 2023.
Alabama State mourns the death of sophomore football player Awysum Harris

Alabama State University is mourning the death of their football player Awysum Harris who died on Sunday. The school announced Harris’ death on Monday. “The athletic department mourns the loss of one of its talented student-athletes, and our deepest sympathy is extended to his family,” said athletic director Jason Cable.
Auburn Twitter reacts to Auburn football adding Karmello English

Auburn fans celebrated a big recruiting win on Friday when running back Jeremiah Cobb announced he would be playing for the Auburn Tigers over Clemson and Tennessee. They celebrated again on July 4th when Phenix City, AL native Karmello English announced he would be playing for the Auburn Tigers and becoming the fourth member of the 2024 recruiting class.
Auburn football OL target de-commits from Georgia

The Auburn football coaching staff has been very aggressive when it comes to pursuing verbal commits in this recruiting cycle. The Tigers are looking to flip several prospects in various position groups, but they have been especially working to flip two Georgia offensive linemen. The first is Bo Hughley, who...
Prattville’s Cardboard Boat Race is Back for Independence Day

As part of Prattville’s Independence Day festivities, the city held their cardboard boat race at Pratt Pool. The 17 racers built their boats with cardboard boxes and duct tape then competed against the other racers in the pool for the fastest times. Some boats fell apart once they got in the water, but others held on until reaching the finish line. This is the first time some people have done the race since it was last held in 2019.
Elmore Commission approves Multiple Road Projects across County

The Elmore County Commission at their last regular meeting in June, appointed Conrad White to the Central Elmore Water and Sewer Authority Board. The Commission approved accepting the Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) recommendation to reject all bids for digitization of records, personal protective equipment, and COID-19 testing. COO Richie...
22-year-old killed in Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department has reported a Friday night shooting at 306 S. Main Ave. in which a 22-year-old was killed in the city’s first homicide of the year. Nartavius Cortex Fluker-Smith was allegedly shot numerous times by two juveniles while sitting in a 2011...
The Rundown: Here’s what’s happening on July 4th!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a lot happening on this Fourth of July, and The Rundown has you covered!. Lake Martin From 6-10:30 P.M. Lion’s Club BBQ 9 A.M. - 2 P.M. Cardboard Boat Races at Pratt Pool 10:30 A.M. Fireworks. Duck Samford Stadium. 5 P.M. Food trucks.
Prattville to Honor 100-Year-Old Veteran as Grand Marshal at 4th of July Festivities; See All Events

The City of Prattville has announced that this year’s 4th of July Parade theme is “Hometown Heroes.” In appreciation for his service, Colonel Harold Howell will serve as Grand Marshal at the Independence Day Parade, on Monday, July 4th. Colonel Howell was a Torpedoman 3rd Class on the USS Wilson and USS Gregory in the Navy during WWII.
Are You Ready For Some Much Needed Good News?

Gas costs $85 a gallon. I'm only slightly exaggerating. Bibb County, Alabama lost a GREAT police officer (and an even BETTER man) in Deputy Brad Johnson. Every other day in West Alabama lately, it's "2 people killed"/"another shooting at an apartment complex" and on and on. I am ready for...
'Going to eat it up': Rane Culinary Science Center will offer dining and lodging for community as well as training for students

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is scheduled to open as Auburn students return for the fall semester on Aug. 16. The facility includes the Hey Day Market and rooftop lounge and gardens, which will open on Aug. 15. The teaching restaurant, 1856, will open Aug. 17, while The Laurel Hotel and Spa, a luxury hotel, will open on Aug. 29.
Take a wild ride at the Alabama Safari Park

Visitors to the Alabama Safari Park this summer can expect many of the animal residents to personally greet their human guests. In fact, you’ll have many eating out of the palm of your hand – literally. Home to more than 800 animals, visitors to the 350-acre wildlife park...
Hill appointed next Tallassee mayor

Sarah Hill will follow John Hammock as the next mayor of Tallassee. At a special called meeting of the Tallassee City Council, Hill, councilwoman representing Ward 2, was unanimously appointed as mayor to fill the remaining three years of Hammock’s term following his resignation. Hall thanked everyone for the...
