ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Smith Graduates From James Madison University

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago

HARRISONBURG,VIRGINIA – Andrew Smith of Framingham, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general psychology from James Madison University during...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

6 Marlborough Students Graduate From Clark University with Bachelor or Master’s Degrees

WORCESTER – Clark University awarded 577 bachelor’s, 489 master’s, and 25 doctoral degrees, and conferred four honorary degrees during the University’s 118th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 22. Graduates were urged to always ask questions, move forward with confidence, and have the moral clarity to make courageous and meaningful decisions.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

7 Natick Residents Receive Degrees From Clark University

WORCESTER – Clark University awarded 577 bachelor’s, 489 master’s, and 25 doctoral degrees, and conferred four honorary degrees during the University’s 118th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 22. Graduates were urged to always ask questions, move forward with confidence, and have the moral clarity to make...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Talley Earns Degree at Radford University

RADFORD, VVIRGINIA – Mia Camille Talley of Natick, graduated from Radford University with a Bachelor of Science in Allied Health Sciences at spring commencement ceremonies. Radford University presented 1,165 undergraduate and graduate degrees during spring 2022 commencement exercises. On Friday, May 6, 250 graduate degrees were awarded during a...
RADFORD, VA
FraminghamSOURCE

Duggan & Navarrette Receive Degrees From Stonehill College

EASTON – Five hundred sixty-one students, including 532 undergraduate and 29 graduate degree recipients, processed at Stonehill College’s 71st Commencement on Sunday, May 22, 2022. They include two Framingham students – Lindsay Duggan and Kemuel Navarrete. Stonehill College, a Catholic institution of higher learning, was founded by...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

3 Natick Students Graduate From Stonehill College

EASTON – Five hundred sixty-one students, including 532 undergraduate and 29 graduate degree recipients, processed at Stonehill College’s 71st Commencement on Sunday, May 22, 2022. They were:. Angela Fisher. Grace Gibson. Sarah McAuliffe. Stonehill College, a Catholic institution of higher learning, was founded by the Congregation of Holy...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Clark Receives Master’s Degree at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kathryn Clark of Ashland earned a Master of Science in Analytics. The Georgia Institute of Technology, or...
ATLANTA, GA
FraminghamSOURCE

Arora Graduates with Highest Honors From Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Avi Arora of Framingham received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors. The Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
FraminghamSOURCE

Stefanini Graduates From Wilkes University

FRAMINGHAM – Benjamin Stefanini of Framingham received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Sports Management from Wilkes University. The degree was one of over 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 75th spring commencement ceremonies on May 21 in the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center in Wilkes-Barre.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Zhu Earns Master’s Degree at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Ruiqi Zhu of Natick earned a Master of Science in Computer Science. The Georgia Institute of Technology,...
ATLANTA, GA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ricchiazzi Graduates From University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY – University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates. Participants in this year’s commencement ceremonies included graduates from 49 states and territories and the countries of Canada, India, Brazil, Spain, New Zealand, and Italy, among others. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees from Cumberlands that weekend.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Madison University#Public University#Commencement#Innovation#College#Harrisonburg#Ncaa Division 1
FraminghamSOURCE

Should City of Framingham Host Independence Day Events?

FRAMINGHAM – Today is Independence Day. The City of Framingham has no July 4th events planned. There have been no 4th of July event since Framingham became a City, but the Town of Framingham did not hold any events either for the past couple of decades. In 1854, on...
FraminghamSOURCE

Patkar Earns Master of Science in Strategic Management

WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY – University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates. Participants in this year’s commencement ceremonies included graduates from 49 states and territories and the countries of Canada, India, Brazil, Spain, New Zealand, and Italy, among others. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees from Cumberlands that weekend.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NCAA
FraminghamSOURCE

July 5 Deadline To Participate in Ashland School District Survey

ASHLAND – The Ashland Public School District is conducting a survey on the District for Strategic Planning. “Our district is conducting a strategic planning process to identify a shared vision for our future. As part of this process, parents, faculty and staff, community members, and students are invited to take an online, anonymous survey to answer questions about the future of our school,” said Superintendent Jim Adams.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Rotary Hosting Summer Carnival in July

FRAMINGHAM – The Rotary Club of Framingham will hold its annual summer carnival this month. Featuring Cushing Amusements the carnival will be held on the campus of Framingham State University in the Maynard parking lot July 13-17 Carnival opens at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. There will be...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Traveling Lantern Theater Presents Camp Ocean on Wednesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host the Traveling Lantern Theater on Wednesday, July 6 at the main Framingham Public Library on Lexington Street. The 3 p.m. show is Camp Ocean. “Join Mr. Sharky, your ocean camp counselor, on a fish-fact-filled voyage to the deep to search for buried treasure,” said the Library.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy