Renfrow Bags $32 Million Extension

The deal might not seem like much, but the 26 year old from Clemson University, who was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft has been a steady part of the offense posting just under 2300 receiving yards, on 208 receptions in his first three seasons, and his...
If Odell Beckham Jr. would have his way, he would like to be preparing for his ninth NFL season. Instead, he is set to miss most the 2022 campaign because of his ACL injury. He can’t do anything but go through the recovery process instead of participating in training camp.
When the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders, it sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. Widely considered one of the top wide receivers in the league, the thought of trading him seemed unthinkable. Even Aaron Rodgers, who called Adams the best player he has ever shared the field with, seemed to be taken aback by the news.
The NFL off-season is truly one of the greatest wonders of the world. So many things can happen in just a few months time. Players come and go, and teams can change from a playoff pretender, into a playoff contender. With Russell Wilson being shipped off to Denver, the biggest question we have left to answer is:
People say many things about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some good, some bad. There is a great deal of criticism and praise that is warranted. There is also a great deal that is not. One thing that is true, whether good or bad, is that he has notoriously high standards his wide receivers. Without Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the Packers’ roster, the team will go into 2022 with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the only true experienced wide receivers. True, Sammy Watkins is now on the team. However, he has not played with Aaron Rodgers yet. The rest of the wide receiver room is made up of 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers and three rookie wide receivers. To them, Rodgers had a clear message: production is better than potential.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are flying under the radar and maybe that’s how they like it. They have built a solid defensive unit led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh also brought in Larry Ogunjobi on a one-year contract to beef up...
There are still several NFL free agents available. Some are waiting for injuries to occur before signing. Others may be hoping for improved contract offers. Joe Haden is a player apparently still holding out for a better deal. Pro Football Focus published an article last week naming one free agent...
The tight end position is one that has a great deal of uncertainty around it for the Green Bay Packers in 2022. While Marcedes Lewis is back and is on track to tie an NFL record, no other tight end on the roster has a full guarantee or role. Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney are both not traditional tight ends and have not produced consistently over a full season. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is apparently very high on tight end Tyler Davis, but that does not mean much for Davis’ role on offense. Robert Tonyan is recovering from an ACL injury and is apparently healing well, but could still miss time or not return to his 2020 form. For these reasons and more, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has linked the Packers to former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.
The Green Bay Packers bid adieu to three of the wide receivers from the 2021 season. Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The first round pick was used to draft inside linebacker Quay Walker. The second round pick, along with the Packers’ own second rounder, was sent to the Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick. This pick was used to draft wide receiver Christian Watson. In addition to Adams, the Packers lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Bears) to free agency. With so many unproven wide receivers on their roster, the Packers have long been tied to various free agent wide receivers. In a recent publication, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named Green Bay as the ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Last week, Kenley Jansen was placed on the IL with an irregular heartbeat, but thankfully the issue doesn’t seem to be anything too severe. Jansen has dealt with an irregular heartbeat throughout his entire career and was even hospitalized as a precaution all the way back in 2011 when he was with the Dodgers. This isn’t his first rodeo, and he feels confident that he will be back on 7/12 when he is eligible to return to the active roster.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was believed to have torn his left anterior cruciate ligament during Super Bowl LVI. Only the free agent doesn't believe it. Beckham, who joined the world champion Los Angeles Rams from the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2021 season, tweeted Saturday night that the injury occurred before the big game.
Newsflash, the Washington Commanders have needed a quarterback. From the non-existent Ryan Fitzpatrick era last season, to the eventual Taylor Heinicke disappointment, they can’t seem to catch a break. The franchise believes they have found an answer in Carson Wentz, the former Eagle and most recently, Colt. Their organization exchanged multiple draft picks for the North Dakota State alum this offseason.
Head Coach Frank Reich said in a recent interview with NFL Total Access that he believes the catastrophic ending of last season could lead to the Colts’ ultimate success. Reich stated, “Certain games and seasons like that… it’s like a scar you look down and you see it everyday. And you’re reminded of it.” He went on to say, “This happens, when you go through an epic collapse or failure… that actually turns out to be the very thing that sparks you to go to that next level.” Reich as an NFL head coach is going to say knowledgeable things in an interview. Reich’s analysis has history to back it up. Many teams have made deep runs in the playoffs after facing adversity the season before.
The Green Bay Packers have had a memorable offseason when it comes to the wide receiver position. After the trade of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, the wide receiving corps has the most new faces of any position group on the team. This is highlighted by the signing of Sammy Watkins and drafting of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
