Renfrow Bags $32 Million Extension

Head Coach Frank Reich said in a recent interview with NFL Total Access that he believes the catastrophic ending of last season could lead to the Colts’ ultimate success. Reich stated, “Certain games and seasons like that… it’s like a scar you look down and you see it everyday. And you’re reminded of it.” He went on to say, “This happens, when you go through an epic collapse or failure… that actually turns out to be the very thing that sparks you to go to that next level.” Reich as an NFL head coach is going to say knowledgeable things in an interview. Reich’s analysis has history to back it up. Many teams have made deep runs in the playoffs after facing adversity the season before.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO