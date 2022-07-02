ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

49ers’ Deebo Samuel Responds to Video of Him Refusing to Sign Ball for Kid at Camp

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel addressed a video that shows him walking past a young autograph seeker during his youth football camp...

Craig Eaton
2d ago

he didn't have it in his hometown if he did the camp would have been in Inman South Carolina and at Chapman High School

Shena Kerns
2d ago

if it's in his contact not to sign personal items then he did what he could signed pic and took a pic with him which is more than the rest got SMH everything isn't always black and white there are gray areas as well

