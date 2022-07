Jessica Harrington has indicated that her Ribblesdale Stakes winner Magical Lagoon is on course for a crack at Classic glory in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks. The daughter of Galileo had entered people's notebooks following a short-head defeat at Navan in April and was sent off 11/4 second-favourite for the Royal Ascot Group Two, having seen the form of her seasonal bow boosted by the winner Concert Hall in both the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Oaks in the build up to the race.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO