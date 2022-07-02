ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul Joins Her Ex-Husband Simon Konecki at Singer’s London Concert: Photos

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Supportive faces in her corner! As Adele completed her BST Hyde Park Festival headlining set , she was joined by several familiar faces in the crowd.

While the “Someone Like You” songstress, 34, belted out her biggest hits in London on Friday, July 1, both her boyfriend, Rich Paul , and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki , were photographed watching the show together. The sports agent, 40, sported a black sweatshirt as he sat beside Konecki, 48, who wore a camouflage hoodie and a pair of sunglasses. The duo were joined by Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden , who wed in January 2015 .

Up on stage, the British musician sang several of her most notable hits while looking glamorous in a black gown and her signature updo.

“Hyde Park Night 1! What a crowd!! Thank you my loves, I can’t wait to do it all again tonight ♥️ ,” Adele gushed via Instagram on Saturday, July 2, sharing official concert photography from the night before.

The Klutch Sports Group founder’s attendance comes one year after the pair were first spotted together while watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July 2021.

“They’re very committed at this point and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be together for an extremely long time. She really feels like she hit the jackpot,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly that October of the pair, noting they really “complement each other perfectly.”

Prior to her romance with the Ohio native, Adele was married to Konecki, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Angelo , ahead of their March 2021 divorce .

“I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy,” she told Vogue in October 2021 . “Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me. It shakes you up a bit. ‘Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy?’ All those things.”

The England native added: “I remember sitting out there with two of my friends … and I was like, ‘When will I stop feeling like this?’ And they were like, ‘In time.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but how much time?’ And one of them cried and was just like, ‘I don’t know. It’s gonna be a ride.’ And it was.”

Adele and the charity founder — who announced their split in 2019 — have since remained dutiful coparents .

“[Angelo] sees that I still love his dad. We live across the street from each other, we’re away together sometimes,” the “Set Fire to Rain” performer revealed during her November 2021 CBS special . “Me and Simon chat away even without Angelo. Angelo could be at school. [We’re still friends] 100 percent. I respect him more than anyone.”

She continued at the time: “I’m still not fully over it, of me choosing to dismantle my child’s life for my own makes me very uncomfortable. I don’t feel guilt, I just feel somewhat selfish sometimes. I know I am nearing my goal of finding my happiness.”

Scroll below to see snaps of Paul and Konecki at Adele’s show:

Comments / 18

DFWM
1d ago

I guess civility is not dead in some circles. Chris is a wealthy man, there is no reason for him to be hostile and.... guess who he's leaving with! Her ex is getting alimony so everyone is happy.

Reply(4)
8
Related
Page Six

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul sits next to her ex-husband during festival gig

Any tension between Adele, her ex-husband and boyfriend Rich Paul is “Water Under the Bridge.” Sports manager Paul was seated next to his superstar girlfriend’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, while she performed at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival Friday. Konecki, 48, cracked a few smiles while admiring his ex from afar as Paul, 40, appeared deadly focused on his lady love on stage. The pair were seated next to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden during the show. The “Easy On Me” singer married Konecki May 2018 and filed for divorce in September 2019, months after they had separated. The pair share 9-year-old son Angelo. While...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama's Wife Acting Like 'Single Gal' While Working To Become Hollywood Queen Bee? Ex-FLOTUS Reportedly Rubbing Shoulders With Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Taylor Swift & Barbra Streisand

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama continue enjoying fame even after their time in the White House concluded on January 20, 2017. After their tenure as POTUS and FLOTUS ended, it was reported that the former first couple received a joint $65 million advance from Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing Group for their respective memoirs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Benji Madden
Person
Adele
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Simon Konecki
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert Photography#Bst Hyde Park Festival#British#The Klutch Sports Group
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

163K+
Followers
19K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy