Top 8 hotels in Oak Brook, United States

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1238 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillside, or over Westchester, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Wheeling, Addison, Glendale Heights and Elk Grove Village. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 57 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. ____________________________________________________________________

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO