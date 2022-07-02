The best available hotels & places to stay near Ottawa

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDiscover the best hotels in Ottawa, Illinois including Hampton Inn Ottawa (Starved Rock Area), Super 8 by Wyndham Ottawa Starved Rock, Fairfield Inn & Suites Ottawa Starved Rock Area, Comfort Inn Ottawa Starved Rock Area, Quality Inn Ottawa Near Starved Rock State Park, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Ottawa, Surrey Motel,...

ourquadcities.com

Destination Illinois: Wildlife Prairie Park

In Destination: Illinois, join us as we discover must-sees in the Land of Lincoln. This week, we travel a place where you can get close to animals that once roamed freely in Illinois. It’s also a place for a history lesson, disc golf or fishing. Tom McIntyre takes us to Wildlife Prairie Park just outside Peoria.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourchanginglives.com

An Art Filled Escape In St. Charles, Illinois

Vacations offer a chance to broader our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a broad spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake Co 1AM

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE...NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomingdale, or over Glendale Heights, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Addison and Glendale Heights. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Elgin Community College, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. __________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Ogle and DeKalb Co

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
thingstodopost.org

The 10 best hotels in Tinley Park, United States

Discover the best hotels in Tinley Park, Illinois including Hampton Inn Chicago/Tinley Park, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Chicago Tinley Park, Hilton Garden Inn Chicago/Tinley Park, Sleep Inn Tinley Park I-80 Near Amphitheatre-Convention Center, WoodSpring Suites Chicago Tinley Park, Hampton Inn Chicago/Tinley Park, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Tinley Park, IL, Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Tinley Park, Wingate by Wyndham Tinley Park, Comfort Inn & Suites Tinley Park IL.
TINLEY PARK, IL
starvedrock.media

United Way Offering Free Home Repair

Do you need free home-maintenance help? Are you on a limited income? The United Way of Eastern LaSalle County can help. Just apply for the Labor of Love home-repair program by August 1st. The work will be done on Saturday, October 1st. To be eligible for “free” home repair and...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Lightning Strike Causes Fire At Ottawa Resort

During Monday afternoon's severe storms, a fire broke out at a popular resort in Starved Rock Country. According to the Ottawa Fire Department, lightning struck a house at the Heritage Harbor Marina. It started a brief fire in the home's attic. Nobody was home at the time so neighbors called for help.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Rain leads to area sinkholes

Fourth of July rains led to area sinkholes in La Salle and Oglesby. La Salle closed the intersection of Fourth and Bucklin streets Monday following heavy rains. Mayor Jeff Grove said there is no danger to the public and the public works department would address the issue Tuesday morning. Rain...
OGLESBY, IL
starvedrock.media

Holiday Weekend Wreck Near Troy Grove Injures Both Drivers

A crash east of Troy Grove is being blamed on a drunken driver. Early Friday morning, deputies say 25-year-old Adam Ruiz of Chicago blew a stop sign and crashed his vehicle into one driven by 55-year-old Juan Medellin of La Salle. The wreck happened on Route 52. Ruiz was taken...
TROY GROVE, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Aurora celebrates 4th of July with annual parade

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora residents celebrated the Fourth of July at the city's annual parade Monday. Thousands of residents packed the downtown area to get a look at all the action. To reach even more people in the community, the parade made its way past nursing homes, parks and...
AURORA, IL
KOLR10 News

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
starvedrock.media

New Information On Peru Counterfeit Case That Ended In A Crash

An arrest has been made in a fraud case that turned into a chase in Peru. Late Friday afternoon, officers were told that several people tried to pass counterfeit $100 bills at the CVS Pharmacy. A high-speed pursuit ensued before the suspect's black SUV crashed into a tree behind the Fairfield Inn in Peru.
PERU, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Cruise the Canal Tours taking reservations

Tours of the historic Hennepin Canal will be offered again with tour dates of Friday September 9th and Friday October 14. Rain dates are September 14 and October 21. Tours will run in light rain. Three excursions daily are available, 9 AM, 11 AM and 1 PM. Tours will depart...
GENESEO, IL
starvedrock.media

Fredres sentenced to life + 26 in Ottawa Friday

Double-murderer Donald Fredres has been sentenced before Judge H. Chris Ryan in Ottawa. Shaw Media reports Fredres received life plus 26 years, according to Illinois law. At his April trial, La Salle County States Attorney Todd Martin said Fredres went looking for his ex-wife on March 16, 2021. Martin said Fredres murdered his ex-inlaws Gregory and Brenda Barnes, because they refused to reveal where their daughter lived.
OTTAWA, IL
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning SW Lasalle Co

..THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Chicago. ________________________________________________________________________
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa man identified as driver of vehicle that plunged into Illinois River

OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been identified as the individual who was recovered from the Illinois River at Allen Park on Wednesday. According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler D. Carson of Ottawa. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson says, officers attempted to.

