10 hotels in Naperville: Best hotel deals for 2023

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois Southern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aurora, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Palos Hills, Yorkville, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Lisle, Darien and Crest Hill. Including the following interstates I-55 between mile markers 255 and 273. I-80 between mile markers 131 and 140. I-88 between mile markers 118 and 125. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 16. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, University of St. Francis, Aurora University, Benedictine University, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, and North Central College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

