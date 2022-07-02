ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 hotels in Naperville: Best hotel deals for 2023

By Ying Subia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsistently rated as one of the top places to live in America by Money Magazine, Naperville is a family-friendly suburb. Take a walk downtown along the Riverwalk and dine at one of Naperville's many great restaurants or learn about the history of the city at Naper Settlement. 1. Best...

WGN Radio

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
thingstodopost.org

The 10 best hotels in Tinley Park, United States

Discover the best hotels in Tinley Park, Illinois including Hampton Inn Chicago/Tinley Park, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Chicago Tinley Park, Hilton Garden Inn Chicago/Tinley Park, Sleep Inn Tinley Park I-80 Near Amphitheatre-Convention Center, WoodSpring Suites Chicago Tinley Park, Hampton Inn Chicago/Tinley Park, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Tinley Park, IL, Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Tinley Park, Wingate by Wyndham Tinley Park, Comfort Inn & Suites Tinley Park IL.
TINLEY PARK, IL
NBC News

Highland Park, Illinois, had an antisemitic incident earlier this year

The community of Highland Park, Illinois, had a recent incident of antisemitic hate speech. In April, police said flyers appeared in the area and surrounding communities on Yom HaShoah, the Day of Holocaust Remembrance, NBC Chicago reported at the time. Highland Park police pledged to work with other suburban police departments and the FBI to investigate, according to NBC Chicago.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
ourchanginglives.com

An Art Filled Escape In St. Charles, Illinois

Vacations offer a chance to broader our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a broad spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
thingstodopost.org

Top 10 hotels in Portage, United States

Discover the best hotels in Portage, Indiana including Affordable Suites of America, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Portage, IN, Baymont by Wyndham Portage, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Portage, an IHG Hotel, Hampton Inn Portage, Affordable Suites of America, Best Western Plus Portage Hotel & Suites, Quality Inn & Suites, Super 8 by Wyndham Portage, Days Inn by Wyndham Portage.
PORTAGE, IN
wmay.com

Illinois organization warns of gas leaks and explosions

(The Center Square) – A new report from an Illinois advocacy group shows damaging methane gas pipeline leaks occur every 40 hours in the U.S. The Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, reports between 2010 through nearly the end of 2021, almost 2,600 gas pipeline incidents occurred that were serious enough to require reporting to the federal government. Of those, 850 of the incidents resulted in fires and 328 in an explosion.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

Aurora celebrates 4th of July with annual parade

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora residents celebrated the Fourth of July at the city's annual parade Monday. Thousands of residents packed the downtown area to get a look at all the action. To reach even more people in the community, the parade made its way past nursing homes, parks and...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois Southern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aurora, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Palos Hills, Yorkville, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Lisle, Darien and Crest Hill. Including the following interstates I-55 between mile markers 255 and 273. I-80 between mile markers 131 and 140. I-88 between mile markers 118 and 125. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 16. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, University of St. Francis, Aurora University, Benedictine University, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, and North Central College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

BREAKING UPDATE: Robert “Bobby” Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. “These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr. Crimo,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. Rinehart said dozens of more charges are expected soon, including aggravated battery and charges around victims’ physical and […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Center Square

Foreclosures could ramp up as Illinois leads national rate

(The Center Square) – Foreclosure rates are up 185% nationally from a year ago, and Illinois is leading the pack. In May, one in every 2,000 housing units had a foreclosure filing in Illinois, and Chicago had the third-worst rate among metropolitan areas with a population of at least 200,000, according to a report by real estate data provider ATTOM.
ILLINOIS STATE
thingstodopost.org

The best available hotels & places to stay near Chesterton

Discover the best hotels in Chesterton, Indiana including Best Western Indian Oak, Hilton Garden Inn Chesterton, Best Western Indian Oak, Quality Inn Chesterton Near Indiana Dunes National Park I-94, WaterBird Lakeside Inn, FairBridge Inn Express Chesterton, Hilton Garden Inn Chesterton. 1. Best Western Indian Oak. 558 Indian Boundary Rd, Chesterton,...
CHESTERTON, IN
thingstodopost.org

The best available hotels & places to stay near Valparaiso

Discover the best hotels in Valparaiso, Indiana including Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Valparaiso, IN, Hampton Inn & Suites Valparaiso, Best Western University Inn At Valparaiso, Super 8 by Wyndham Valparaiso, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Valparaiso, an IHG Hotel, Best Western University Inn At Valparaiso, Fairfield Inn & Suites Valparaiso, Pikk's Inn, Songbird Prairie Bed & Breakfast, Valparaiso Inn Bed & Breakfast.
VALPARAISO, IN

