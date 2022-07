Independence Day activities are happening in Yorkville and Oswego Monday including a parade and fireworks. In Yorkville, the annual parade starts at nine at Yorkville High School and follows Game Farm Road to King Street to West Main Street then to Church Street. After the parade until one in the afternoon, there will be activities at Town Square Park including bounce houses, music, foot races, and food. Fireworks are at dusk on the corner of Countryside Parkway and Route 47.

