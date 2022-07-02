ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

Schaumburg Hotels | Places to Stay in Schaumburg

By Tynisha Seiler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover the best hotels in Schaumburg, Illinois including TownePlace Suites Chicago Schaumburg, Hilton Garden Inn Schaumburg, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Schaumburg, IL, Hyatt House Chicago/Schaumburg, Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, Wingate by Wyndham Schaumburg / Convention Center, Holiday Inn Chicago - Schaumburg, an IHG Hotel, Hampton Inn & Suites...

WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake Co 1AM

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE...NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomingdale, or over Glendale Heights, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Addison and Glendale Heights. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Elgin Community College, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. __________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
#Chicago Area#Choice Hotels#Days Inn#Hotel Chain#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Towneplace Suites#Country Inn Suites#Hyatt House#Hampton Inn Suites#Embassy Suites#Hilton Chicago
