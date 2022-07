The bustling city of Peoria, IL offers plenty of things to do, from museums and outdoor exhibits to lovely city parks. The Caterpillar Visitor Center is a must-see for anyone interested in the history of this riverfront city, and the Peoria Riverfront Museum, which is affiliated with the Smithsonian, is perfect for those who want to learn more about the area’s culture.

PEORIA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO