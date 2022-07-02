ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Sister Cities Celebrate 50 Years with Puerto Vallarta

By Bonnie Carroll
Santa Barbara Edhat
 3 days ago

Irma Lorenza Perez Copado, President Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee was congratulated on Puerto Vallarta celebrating its 100th year in 2022, and 50 years as a Santa Barbara Sister City by Sebastian...

Santa Barbara Edhat

Community Invited to Outreach Events at the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove

The City of Goleta is inviting the public to a special opportunity to see first-hand the enhancements planned for the beloved Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove. City staff are in the process of preparing plans and permit applications for an enhancement project. Community members are invited to come to the Butterfly Grove on Thursday evening, July 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or Saturday morning, July 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to see the latest design plans and take a short walking tour of the proposed improvements. Attend whichever time works for you as the information will be the same at each outreach event.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

2022 July 4th Fireworks Slideshow

Edhat readers share photos of the July 4th festivities in Santa Barbara. July 4th views from the Riviera (scroll through all photos in the slideshow above). An unfortunate result of fireworks is pollution. Perhaps a lighted drone show for the future!. By May O. Just thought I'd send along a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The End of Tenant Protections in Santa Barbara County?

Federal protections for renters officially expired on July 1, ending protections for millions of tenants and families in America still struggling to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Going forward, this means that any and all rents must be paid in full every month, and a landlord is within their...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Carpinteria, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

New Organics Recycling Program

Californians now need to keep as much organic waste out of landfills as possible. When buried, organics such as food scraps, yard waste, and soiled or wet paper products, take up valuable landfill space, and release methane as they decompose. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas and major contributor to climate change.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3

Santa Barbara's 4th of July West Beach entertainment show and fireworks will draw thousands of people. City funds for fireworks have been combined with community donations for the entertainment show. The post Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara West Beach Fourth of July Celebration

If you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate this Independence Day, there’ll be no better place than the Santa Barbara Waterfront. A full slate of festive, fun and family-friendly activities is planned throughout the day, including the return of free live music and dance performances!. The festivities will be...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Ventura

If you haven’t considered visiting Ventura before, that’s all about to change. Nestled between the Ventura and Santa Clara rivers, it is one of California’s hidden gems, where you’ll find abundant nature, classic Cali beaches and excellent seafood. The area is also the gateway to the beautiful Channel Island’s National Park, so if you want to spot some wildlife or go hiking, this is the perfect place to do it.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fremont Ridge Hike an Escape from Montecito Insanity

Wealthy property owners have been blocking the public right of way in Montecito for over a year, making it difficult to hike there now. I certainly hope that law and justice prevails. The Sierra Club encourages the public to speak up to support the County in this fight for the public interest.
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The principal of a Santa Maria catholic school is retiring after three decades of working in education. Michele Cox has served as principal of Saint Mary of the Assumption School. She was the regional representative on the archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic School’s Leadership Council and Faith Committee. She helped bring The post Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s)

An Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) is a smaller, independent residential dwelling located on the same lot as a stand alone (I.e., detached) single-family home. Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) have been known by many names: granny flats, in-law units, backyard cottages, secondary units and more. No matter what you call them, ADUs are an innovative, affordable, effective option for adding much-needed housing in California. The interest in ADU’s have grown exponentially in number as more cities, counties, and homeowners become interested in ADUs as one solution to increasing the supply of affordable housing.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Oceanfront Property Unlike Any Other in Carpinteria offers Quintessential California Living for Sale at $65,000,000

The Property in Carpinteria is a spectacular oceanfront estate with ancient specimen trees and mature landscaping, babbling fountains, and direct access to the beach. This home located at 3165 Padaro Ln, Carpinteria, California; offering 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Riskin Partners Estate Group (Phone: 805-565-8600) at Village Properties for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Carpinteria.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Groundwater Sustainability Fee Adopted in Carpinteria

Source: Carpinteria Groundwater Sustainability Agency. Since formation in 2020, the Carpinteria Groundwater Sustainability Agency (CGSA; Agency) has been operating on loans and cannot continue without a revenue source to support ongoing operations and administration. The CGSA was formed by a Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) between the Carpinteria Valley Water District, City of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County Water Agency and County of Ventura to ensure long-term sustainable use of the Carpinteria Groundwater Basin through monitoring, planning, and oversight.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Johnny Cash's Ventura County House for Sale

The former home of legendary country singer Johnny Cash is for sale in Ventura County. The rural Casitas Springs property outside of Ojai was custom built and designed by Cash in 1961, intended to be a quiet haven for himself, his first wife Vivian, and their three daughters. "The story...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rollover Traffic Collision Investigation in Santa Maria

On July 3rd, 2022 at approximately 1:06 A.M., Santa Maria Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 200 west Betteravia Road regarding a rollover traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle on its roof on the north sidewalk of 200 west Betteravia Road. One male adult (21 years) was located in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He received medical treatment on scene and was transported by ambulance to Marian Medical Center with major injuries. He is recieving medical treatment at Marian. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
SANTA MARIA, CA

