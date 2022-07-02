Santa Barbara Sister Cities Celebrate 50 Years with Puerto Vallarta

The City of Goleta is inviting the public to a special opportunity to see first-hand the enhancements planned for the beloved Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove. City staff are in the process of preparing plans and permit applications for an enhancement project. Community members are invited to come to the Butterfly Grove on Thursday evening, July 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or Saturday morning, July 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to see the latest design plans and take a short walking tour of the proposed improvements. Attend whichever time works for you as the information will be the same at each outreach event.

GOLETA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO