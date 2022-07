SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on scene at north Belt St., investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 3 around 5:30 p.m. Information is limited as investigations are still underway, but SPD confirms one person was shot and is unknown condition. No suspect is in custody at this time, but SPD states they do not believe there is danger to the public.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO