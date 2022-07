A different way to deliver intravenous fluid in hospital patients may cause fewer kidney problems and deaths, according to a new study by Intermountain Healthcare researchers. The large-scale study, which included nearly 150,000 adult patient admitted to the emergency department or inpatient units at 22 Intermountain Healthcare hospitals in Utah and Idaho between Nov. 1, 2018, and Feb. 29, 2020, showed those who received lactated Ringer’s (LR) solution had a 2.2% reduced risk of kidney injury and death compared to the normal saline solution.

