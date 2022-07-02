ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Freedom Awards Gala honors WWII veteran, nonprofit founders

The Grand Ballroom at the Utah Valley Convention Center was decked out in red, white and blue Thursday night to honor those who truly embody the values of the American Freedom Festival at Provo — God, family, freedom and country. The Freedom Award is presented annually to those...

Pyramid

Saratoga Springs teen moving up in USA luge program

When Emma Ford was 11 years old she responded to a Facebook ad for the USA Luge/White Castle Slider Search, the official nationwide athlete recruitment tour targeting prospects ages 9-13. Answering that ad changed to course of Ford’s life. Now 15, the Saratoga Springs teen is on a fast...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
Pyramid

Coffee company, Amazon unite to raise money for veterans

Black Rifle Coffee Company and Amazon Prime Video have worked together on a new series, “The Terminal List,” which will begin streaming on Friday. The show will feature a range of BRCC products, all for sale on Amazon’s The Terminal List storefront. All profits of BRCC’s sales will be donated to Special Operations Warrior Foundation and HunterSeven Foundation to support Veterans, according to a press release from the company.
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

What are the best food trucks in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Food trucks are ubiquitous throughout Utah. Though these meals-on-wheels are both cheap and convenient, how tasty are they compared to the alternative? According to our readers, Utah has some of the best food trucks in the nation. Recently, ABC4 reached out to viewers to ask for their must-try food truck recommendations and […]
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Letter: Why have masks become a political symbol?

Why has mask-wearing, a simple way to protect many vulnerable individuals from the potentially deadly effects of COVID-19, become so political? Wearing masks is not a new concept. Masks have been used since the middle ages to protect people from spreading deadly bacteria and viruses. However, since the onset of the pandemic, many have questioned the efficacy of masks and have even become hostile toward those who choose to wear them.
LEHI, UT
Pyramid

Gary Brent Housekeeper

Gary Brent Housekeeper, 80, passed away in Provo, Utah on June 18th, 2022. He was born November 17, 1941 in Provo, Utah. For more information please visit www.premierfuneral.com.
PROVO, UT
FOX 13 News

Fireworks-related fires keeping Utah departments on edge

SANDY, Utah — The holiday weekend’s high temperatures and gusty winds have firefighters stressing. Departments in northern Utah have already dealt with firework-related fires this weekend and are asking the community to help prevent any more. “It’s something that keeps us up at night,” said Battalion Chief Matt...
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: Medical emergency ends Kaysville parade

For an updated story, click here. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The remainder Kaysville City parade has been canceled after a medical emergency, Kaysville Police reported Monday. “The remainder of the Kaysville City parade is cancelled due to a medical emergency,” says a Facebook post issued...
KAYSVILLE, UT
boxofficepro.com

Cinemark Opens New Mountain View Village Location in Salt Lake City Area￼

Cinemark, the third-largest cinema circuit in the United States, announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Riverton and XD theatre in the Salt Lake City area. The new 14-screen location features Cinemark’s popular Luxury Lounger seats in each auditorium—heated, electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners designed for superior comfort. The theater will also feature two premium formats: a Cinemark XD auditorium—the circuit’s in-house PLF brand, with an extra-lage, wall-to-wall screen, and 11.1 layer multichannel surround sound—and another auditorium with D-BOX immersive seating. The cinema will also feature an expansive concessions menu offering concessions, including pizza and other hot food items, and standard snacks like popcorn, sodas, and Starbucks coffee. Concessions ordering can be made through the Snacks in a Tap ordering feature in Cinemark’s mobile app to skip concession lines.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

