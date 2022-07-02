ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oktibbeha County, MS

A Popular, Patriotic Place

msstate.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in the heart of campus, MSU’s Drill Field originally was the space where military...

www.msstate.edu

msstate.edu

Leadership class prepares MSU staff for future roles

STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State professional development program recently graduated 13 employees preparing for possible leadership roles within the university. MSU Human Resources Management staff and President Mark E. Keenum celebrated the graduation of the Leadership Development Program Class of 2022 at the conclusion of the nine-month training this summer.
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

Touring MSU with Roadrunners

Mississippi State University Roadrunner Lauren Weaks, second from right, leads a campus tour recently in Starkville. Weaks, a senior integrated marketing major from Southaven, is one of 37 members of the incoming class of Roadrunners, the university’s official student recruitment program.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Last member of “Band of Brothers” has died

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – On a day when the United States celebrates its independence, North Mississippi mourns the passing of one her heroes. Caledonia resident Bradford Freeman joined the rest of his “Band of Brothers” Sunday July 3rd. Freeman, a World War Two veteran was the last...
CALEDONIA, MS
wcbi.com

Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s National Ice Cream month and our friends from Blue Bell stopped by to celebrate with us at WCBI on Friday. They also brought by the newest flavor, Strawberry Lemonade – and one that hit the shelves in March, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload.
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Furniture manufacturer announces changes to Mississippi facility, layoff of 300 jobs

One of the largest furniture manufacturers in the state has announced that it is laying off 300 workers in Mississippi and North Carolina. Furniture Today reports that United Furniture Industries Inc., which is known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings, will be transforming a manufacturing factory in Amory to a warehousing-only facility; closing a metal stamping facility in High Point, NC.; and transitioning a Winston-Salem, N.C. operation to an East Coast distribution center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MSDH reports more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,637 new cases. One additional death was also reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. This brings the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
County
Oktibbeha County, MS
WLBT

Gov. Reeves announces election for House District 37

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has announced a special election set for November 8, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House of Representatives District 37 on Friday. The district includes parts of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha County. The position was opened following the tragic passing of Representative Lynn...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man charged with voyeurism at two Mississippi grocery stores

A man has been arrested after he reportedly followed women in two Mississippi grocery stores in order to take pictures up their skirts. Officials from the Tupelo Police Department have arrested Ira Montrel Temple, 41, of West Point, and charged him on two counts of voyeurism after they were notified of an incident at an Aldi’s grocery store on North Gloster.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

MHP: Okolona man died in crash while trying to get away from trooper

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a man from Okolona died over the weekend when his BMW crashed into a tree while fleeing one of its troopers. He is identified as Carlos Forshee, 35, and he died Sunday where the crash happened in south Lee County on County Road 506.
OKOLONA, MS
wcbi.com

Meth arrests made at Monroe County auto repair shop

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County law enforcement makes a meth bust at an auto repair shop. Drake Thompson, 28, of Amory, and John Roark, 54, of Aberdeen are both charged with possession of a controlled substance. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says the Monroe County Swat Team, North...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Two Mississippians sentenced in exploitation cases

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced two recent sentencings, one in a case involving the exploitation of a vulnerable adult and the other in a case involving the possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). “My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable Mississippians from harm and obtaining justice for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Neshoba Democrat

2 accused drug dealers among 21 arrests made so far by Philadelphia Police

Two accused drug dealers are among 21 arrests made so far by the Philadelphia Police Department in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation over the last several months, Police Chief Eric Lyons said. The meth, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana arrests range from sale of controlled substances, possession of controlled...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
breezynews.com

MHP state trooper arrested on domestic violence charges in Kosciusko

A trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Kosciusko. Kosciusko Chief of Police RJ Adams confirmed to Breezy News that Trooper Jeff Watson was arrested and charged. Breezy News has learned that the arrest stems from an incident that happened Friday, June 24.
KOSCIUSKO, MS

