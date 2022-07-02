A Popular, Patriotic Place

STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State professional development program recently graduated 13 employees preparing for possible leadership roles within the university. MSU Human Resources Management staff and President Mark E. Keenum celebrated the graduation of the Leadership Development Program Class of 2022 at the conclusion of the nine-month training this summer.
Mississippi State University Roadrunner Lauren Weaks, second from right, leads a campus tour recently in Starkville. Weaks, a senior integrated marketing major from Southaven, is one of 37 members of the incoming class of Roadrunners, the university’s official student recruitment program.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – When many people hear fireworks, they think of celebration. But veterans like retired Command Sergeant Major Christopher Taylor are reminded of something else. “You’re hearing gunfire,” he says. “The whole time I was deployed to Afghanistan, you hear gunfire or mortars coming in.”...
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – On a day when the United States celebrates its independence, North Mississippi mourns the passing of one her heroes. Caledonia resident Bradford Freeman joined the rest of his “Band of Brothers” Sunday July 3rd. Freeman, a World War Two veteran was the last...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s National Ice Cream month and our friends from Blue Bell stopped by to celebrate with us at WCBI on Friday. They also brought by the newest flavor, Strawberry Lemonade – and one that hit the shelves in March, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload.
One of the largest furniture manufacturers in the state has announced that it is laying off 300 workers in Mississippi and North Carolina. Furniture Today reports that United Furniture Industries Inc., which is known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings, will be transforming a manufacturing factory in Amory to a warehousing-only facility; closing a metal stamping facility in High Point, NC.; and transitioning a Winston-Salem, N.C. operation to an East Coast distribution center.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,637 new cases. One additional death was also reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. This brings the […]
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Another local furniture manufacturer is cutting jobs and making a big switch in how its plant in Amory will be used. Furniture Today reports the company known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings is laying off 300 workers, but it is not clear how many of those workers are in North Mississippi.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has announced a special election set for November 8, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House of Representatives District 37 on Friday. The district includes parts of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha County. The position was opened following the tragic passing of Representative Lynn...
A Mississippi man was killed Sunday when his car collided with a tree while he ran from state troopers trying to stop him for speeding, officials reported. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said Carlos Forshee, 35, of Okolona, died Sunday when his BMW car left County Road 506 in Lee County and collided with a tree.
A man has been arrested after he reportedly followed women in two Mississippi grocery stores in order to take pictures up their skirts. Officials from the Tupelo Police Department have arrested Ira Montrel Temple, 41, of West Point, and charged him on two counts of voyeurism after they were notified of an incident at an Aldi’s grocery store on North Gloster.
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a man from Okolona died over the weekend when his BMW crashed into a tree while fleeing one of its troopers. He is identified as Carlos Forshee, 35, and he died Sunday where the crash happened in south Lee County on County Road 506.
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County law enforcement makes a meth bust at an auto repair shop. Drake Thompson, 28, of Amory, and John Roark, 54, of Aberdeen are both charged with possession of a controlled substance. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says the Monroe County Swat Team, North...
Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced two recent sentencings, one in a case involving the exploitation of a vulnerable adult and the other in a case involving the possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). “My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable Mississippians from harm and obtaining justice for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Noxubee County Sheriff Department has made an arrest for a Friday morning shooting that happened on 13 Willie Road in Shuqualak. 36-year-old Donald Smith Jr. was taken into custody. Bond is set at $2,500. We are still learning more about this incident. We’ll release more...
Two accused drug dealers are among 21 arrests made so far by the Philadelphia Police Department in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation over the last several months, Police Chief Eric Lyons said. The meth, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana arrests range from sale of controlled substances, possession of controlled...
A trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Kosciusko. Kosciusko Chief of Police RJ Adams confirmed to Breezy News that Trooper Jeff Watson was arrested and charged. Breezy News has learned that the arrest stems from an incident that happened Friday, June 24.
Comments / 0