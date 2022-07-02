ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Middleton Reportedly “Plays Peacemaker” to Save William and Harry’s Relationship

By Paulina Jayne Isaac
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

Kate Middleton is reportedly trying to mend her husband, Prince William’s relationship with his brother, Prince Harry .

"It seems like she's [Kate] doing her best to get the brothers back on track," co-host Christina Garibaldi said on the podcast, Royally Us . Ever since Harry moved to the U.S. with wife Meghan Markle, the brothers’ close bond has been tested.

"There's a small glimpse of hope saving the brothers from never speaking again and that is Kate,” a source told the podcast. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened William still feels the loss of Harry. She's been frantically trying to play peacemaker but so far her efforts have proved unsuccessful.”

The Duchess of Cambridge allegedly went as far as to call Harry in California to suggest he reach out to William on his birthday, but sources say that the brothers are stubborn.

Christina added, "I feel like we get this, you know, kind of information every few months that the brothers are just not on good terms still. Other people say they are, I don't think we'll ever know what's going on between them but you know, you hope for the sake of family that two do get back on track."

Co-host Christine Ross added, "I think so many of us want them to, sort of, work it out and be on better terms because we've seen how close they were.”

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 57, whose late mother was pressured by her family into giving her up for adoption as a teenager is told that she was 'always loved and wanted' as she meets her brother and sister for the first time

A woman who was given up for adoption was reduced to tears as she learned she had a brother and a sister on ITV's Long Lost Family. Sian Jones, 57, was raised by her adoptive parents on the island of Guernsey, and had been trying to find her mother for 20 years when she appeared on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

859
Followers
640
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy