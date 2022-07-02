Four shot, one killed in Baltimore City Saturday

Baltimore police are investigating four shootings that left one man dead and two in critical condition on Saturday. Three of the shootings happened within two hours of each other.

The first shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. in the Eastern District. A 46-year-old male walked into an area hospital suffering from two gunshot wounds to the neck. He is in critical condition.

Around 3:34 a.m., police located an unidentified male lying on the ground unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot to the body in the 600 block of Broadway. Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 and/or Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

In the Southeast District, a 53-year-old woman is in stable condition after suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound to the chest in the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a Hispanic or light-skinned black male wearing a black Nike jacket and sweatpants, attempted to rob the business when the employee intervened and was shot.

Southeast District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.

Lastly, in the Central District, a 19-year-old was shot in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue. That man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.