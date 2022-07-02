WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Flag vandalism

Today, the Farmers’ Market van is parked in a spot that marks the north end of its usual spot, California on the south side of SW Oregon, But two weeks from today – on Sunday, July 17th – the market will move for the day because of West Seattle Summer Fest, and its one-time-only spot is not the same as past years. As mentioned in our preview of festival changes, this year, the market on Summer Fest Sunday will be on California just north of SW Oregon – the area you see in the background of our photo. This is possible because Summer Fest music programming is planned only for Friday and Saturday, so the stage and beer gardeb will be gone by Sunday. Executive director Chris Mackay of the West Seattle Junction Association, which presents Summer Fest, says market managers are thrilled because shoppers just couldn’t seem to find the market in its previous Summer Fest Sunday spot (the parking lot behind KeyBank), even though that was its regular location for many years. So to recap: Next week (July 10th), no change, but July 17th, look north of the festival to find the market – same hours as every Sunday, 10 am-2 pm.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO