Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Flag vandalism

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

We have been celebrating Pride month at our home and now twice our pride and BLM flags have been torn down at 47th and Hinds St. The first was in the first days of June and now again the night of July 1. If...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE FOURTH OF JULY: Traffic alert and other night notes

10:08 PM: For the next few hours, we’ll be tracking emergency dispatches and other notes. First, two texters say Harbor Avenue-bound traffic is being blocked at/near the 5-way – we don’t have confirmation but suspect this is likely the diversion police have used in past years, when Harbor gets too jammed close to fireworks time.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Traffic Cameras

WSDOT (STATE) TRAFFIC TWEETS FOR SEATTLE METRO AREA: See them here. RECENT METRO ALERTS: See them here; also, “Eye on Your Metro Commute” updates. LATEST “LIVE” PIX (REFRESH PAGE FOR NEWEST IMAGES) – click any image to enlarge:. (Click any camera above for a larger...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO, PHOTOS: West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade returns

Our video shows the entirety of this morning’s West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade, whose hundreds of participants strolled and rolled through North Admiral streets this morning. Like many other summer traditions, this one was back for the first time since 2019. Organizers Nicole Lutomski and Megan Erb welcomed the crowd at the 44th/Sunset starting point before 12-year-old Sloane Pothier sang the National Anthem:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s what’s ahead

(Pond lily in West Seattle, photographed by Tom Trulin) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives, here’s what’s scheduled for the hours ahead:. WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN: Sunbreaks and 70+ temperatures expected today, so the city says wading pools will open. That means EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), both noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: City changes plan for Delridge station recommendation

One month after a City Council committee got its first look at which West Seattle/Ballard light-rail routing/station alternatives were proposed for official city support – as covered here – there’s been a big change. At its meeting this morning, the Transportation and Utilities Committee voted unanimously for amended city-supported recommendations – including no preference for the Delridge station location.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Holiday weekend, day 2

(Photo by David Dimmit, from Lincoln Park) ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: From SDOT, eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct, plus access to it and the Highway 99 loop ramp, is closed ~6 am-4:30 pm for pothole repair. And WSDOT continues its “Revive I-5” SB lane closures for expansion-joint work. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE...
SEATTLE, WA
#West Seattle#Crime#Signage#Blm
westseattleblog.com

CORONAVIRUS: First July check of West Seattle, King County trends

*3 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before. *Currently averaging 1,045 new daily cases countywide (up from 1,001 when we checked a week ago) *2 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before. *Currently averaging 17 new hospitalizations daily (up from...
KING COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Looking for an Estate Lawyer

I would like to recommend Seth Lubin, easy to work with, total professional, very experienced with an easy going manner who will be the ultimate for taking care of you! Lives right here in West Seattle!. Here are links to look into him.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: RV fire on Harbor Avenue

2:44 PM: Seattle Fire has several units responding to what was called in as an RV fire on Harbor Avenue, nearest cross-street Harbor Lane. We don’t know which side of the street, but most of the dozen RVs (as of our count Saturday) are on the westbound side. 2:48...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Post-holiday Tuesday

9:50 AM: The light at 59th/Admiral is flashing, according to a caller, who says it’s been reported to SDOT. 6:01 AM: Good morning; welcome to the heart of summer, between Independence Day and Labor Day – it’s Tuesday, July 5th. WEATHER. The forecast sounds a lot like...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

REMINDER: West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade in North Admiral tomorrow morning

(Photo from 2018 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade) One more reminder before Monday arrives: The biggest holiday event in West Seattle is the 4th of July Kids’ Parade. Even if you’re not planning to participate or watch, remember that the parade crosses California Avenue SW on the way to the ending point, Hamilton Viewpoint Park, and that usually means at least brief traffic stops. It starts at 44th/Sunset [map] just after 10 am, with the National Anthem and a few words from organizers, and then SFD’s North Admiral-based Engine 29 and the legendary blue pickup truck – the only motorized participants – lead the way. The route heads a short distance west before turning south and then east toward the park, where kids’ activities and sack races await. More specifics are in our previous preview here, if you missed it. Events at the park wrap up around noon. (Latest forecast suggests the weather will improve to “partly sunny.”) The parade’s been a tradition for more than a quarter-century!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

VACCINATION: Two more West Seattle clinic dates for under-5-year-olds

Still looking for a COVID vaccination appointment for a now-eligible baby/toddler/preschooler, or a booster appointment for an older child? Neighborhood Naturopathic (WSB sponsor) has just announced two more clinic dates – Monday, July 18th, 2 pm-5 pm, and Monday, August 22nd, 2 pm-5 pm – “for the first and second doses for patients between the ages of 6 months and 4 years (Moderna), as well as booster doses for patients between the ages of 5 and 11 years (Pfizer). These clinics will be open to both patients and non-patients at Neighborhood Naturopathic at 5410 California Ave SW, Suite 203. We ask that anyone interested call ahead to schedule: 206-486-8383.” The last clinics they announced booked up quickly, so if you’re interested, you might want to call sooner rather than later.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Zippy’s Giant Burgers closing after 14 years – ‘heartbreaking is a monumental understatement’

(WSB photo from Zippy’s opening day in 2008) In May 2008, punk rocker Blaine “Zippy” Cook (above right) opened a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Highland Park and drew a crowd. They followed him to a bigger space in White Center three years later. But now – Zippy’s Giant Burgers has just emailed some giant news: They’re closing. Here’s the announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Here’s where you’ll find it 2 weeks from today

Today, the Farmers’ Market van is parked in a spot that marks the north end of its usual spot, California on the south side of SW Oregon, But two weeks from today – on Sunday, July 17th – the market will move for the day because of West Seattle Summer Fest, and its one-time-only spot is not the same as past years. As mentioned in our preview of festival changes, this year, the market on Summer Fest Sunday will be on California just north of SW Oregon – the area you see in the background of our photo. This is possible because Summer Fest music programming is planned only for Friday and Saturday, so the stage and beer gardeb will be gone by Sunday. Executive director Chris Mackay of the West Seattle Junction Association, which presents Summer Fest, says market managers are thrilled because shoppers just couldn’t seem to find the market in its previous Summer Fest Sunday spot (the parking lot behind KeyBank), even though that was its regular location for many years. So to recap: Next week (July 10th), no change, but July 17th, look north of the festival to find the market – same hours as every Sunday, 10 am-2 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Summer Tutor Wanted

Dear family, my name is ONE, I am living in West Seattle, I have two boys, they moved from China last November, I am teaching them online English class every day now, (2nd- 3rd grade) if you want your girl to join us, welcome anytime. BTW no fee. you can...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER: Alki Art Fair expands to 3 days, announces lineups

We mentioned back in the heart of winter that the Alki Art Fair would return this summer – and now with 2 1/2 weeks to go, organizers have gone public with the lineup of artists, musicians, and more. This year, it’s expanded to three days! Here are the basics:
SEATTLE, WA

