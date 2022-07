One restaurant in my rotation that I try to frequent probably a few times a year is Dog N Shake. It’s one of those restaurants that’s not for everybody, but if you love it, you really love it. I’d say, it’s one of those guilty pleasures I have that’s also part nostalgia for me. We used to live by the south Hillside location, so I have many memories of frequenting them for lunches and dinners throughout my life.

