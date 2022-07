Tifton, Georgia is a city located in Tift County. It was established by by Henry H Tift, a sawmill owner and incorporated as a city in 1872 and has been the county seat since more than 100 years. Tifton boasts a range of cultural and historic attractions within its limits, while an even larger number of points of interest are located within an hour’s driving time.

