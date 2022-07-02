ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Brown, Portman battle in bipartisan softball game

 4 days ago
Ohio senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown recently competed for the final time in their traditional bipartisan softball game. (Photo provided)

On June 21, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), an avid Cleveland Guardians fan, and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), along with their staff, met on the National Mall for a friendly, bipartisan softball game. The Blue Collars, captained by Senator Brown, and the Swing State Sluggers, captained by Senator Portman, have taken part in this tradition for nearly a decade.

“It’s not just on the field where we put partisanship on the bench – my office works closely with Senator Portman’s office on issue after issue to deliver for Ohio,” said Brown. “We have long participated in this friendly game of softball, which allows our staff to get together and enjoy an evening of comradery to build relationships and work better together.”

The Blue Collars won, beating the Swing State Sluggers 18 to 13.

Brown and Portman last faced each other on the baseball field in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the annual game to a halt. With Senator Portman’s retirement at the end of the 117th Congress, this will be the final matchup of The Blue Collars and the Swing State Sluggers.

