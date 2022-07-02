ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman Estates, IL

Northwest Fourth-Fest kicks of July Fourth weekend

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Independence Day parades and carnivals are back after a long couple of years....

nypressnews.com

foxwilmington.com

What Type of Community Is Highland Park, Illinois?

Moments before the tragedy at the Highland Park 4th of July parade, music from the local high school marching bands filled the air. In years past, Highland Park’s parade was a patriotic and joyous family event. The town was known as a perfect place to raise a family. The community, 30 miles north of Chicago, was the setting for many memorable films, like “Risky Business” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” However, the mass shooting has shaken the small community to its core.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
ourchanginglives.com

An Art Filled Escape In St. Charles, Illinois

Vacations offer a chance to broaden our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a wide spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
nypressnews.com

Communities cancel 4th of July events following shooting at Highland Park parade

As law enforcement reportedly continue to pursue an active shooter in Highland Park, surrounding communities are canceling their 4th of July festivities primarily out of “an abundance of caution,” as written in several of the notifications. The most immediate response was from Highland Park officials who announced the...
WGN News

African/Caribbean International Festival of Life comes to Washington Park

CHICAGO — All of the sights and sounds of African and Caribbean culture will be on display in Chicago this weekend. The African/Caribbean International Festival of Life is making it’s 29th appearance in Chicago featuring art, food and music derived from Jamaica and the music genres of Reggae, Afrobeat and more. According to the IFOL’s website, […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Radar: How to Track Fourth of July Showers, Storms

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Chicago area this Independence Day, and some storms could turn severe. The main threat of storms likely will arrive in the early-to-mid afternoon hours on Monday, with storm warnings already going up for LaSalle County, as well as Winnebago and Boone counties. As...
CHICAGO, IL
Racine County Eye

Racine 4th of July Parade Photos

Colors of red, white, and blue filled the streets of downtown Racine Monday, July 4, 2022 at the 4th Fest of Greater Racine 4th of July parade. Parade goers, community members, marching bands, schools, and organizations gathered to ring in Independence Day. The theme of this year’s festivity: “Home of the Brave.” Participants showcased this theme throughout the event in different ways.
RACINE, WI
WDTN

Nearby July 4 events canceled after Chicago area mass shooting

(WGN) – Multiple Chicago suburbs on Monday announced they would be canceling their Fourth of July events after a mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., left at least six people dead and many more injured. Evanston, Morton Grove, Deerfield, Glenview and Glencoe all announced they were canceling their scheduled...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox47.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — Communities throughout southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fox 47 has compiled a list of events happening across the area this weekend to celebrate Independence Day. Beloit. Fourth of July Spectacular: The Beloit Sky Carp will host this...
MADISON, WI
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your July 4th edition

Yes, we are celebrating the holiday today, but yesterday, hundreds gathered in the Canal Park neighborhood to celebrate activist, legal leader, mentor and politician Judge Lionel Jean-Baptiste during an honorary street naming ceremony and party. Today, we celebrate the 100th year of the Evanston Fourth of July Association, which is...
EVANSTON, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook and DuPage Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1238 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillside, or over Westchester, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Wheeling, Addison, Glendale Heights and Elk Grove Village. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 57 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. ____________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL

