The NY Times published an amazing profile of Stephanie Marquesano and her Harris Project -which is the voice of those with co-occuring disorders (link below) Congratulations to Stephanie Marquesano the founder and President of the Harris Project on being profiled and featured in the NY Times. Stephanie, a resident of Ardsley-Greenburgh, is a passionate spokesperson and voice for those who who have co-occurring disorders and their loved ones. The Harris Project is the only national non profit focused on the prevention and treatment of co-occurring disorders (COD) in teens and young adults. COD is the combination of one or more mental health challenges and substance misuse/addiction. The Harris Project advocates for care, integrated treatment. She has helped empower youth to make positive decisions through an understanding of paths to substance misuse/addiction including mental health challenges.

GREENBURGH, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO