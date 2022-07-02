Black Sweater releases ‘Moves Like You’

Carlos Santana is recovering after he passed out on stage Tuesday night. The musician, 74, “was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston [in Michigan] for observation and is doing well,” his rep told People on Wednesday, noting that he was “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration.” The Grammy winner was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre when he collapsed. He was then wheeled away on a stretcher, waving to fans as he exited. Santana has since postponed his upcoming show in Pennsylvania. The guitarist set off on tour with Earth, Wind and Fire in March, making 32 stops so far. Santana’s...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO