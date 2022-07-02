ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Tiktok-Viral ‘Easy Cleanup’ Pasta Cooker Is Perfect for Quick Dinners — 26% Off Ahead of Prime Day

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As we’ve said repeatedly, if there’s a kitchen tool that’ll make our lives easier — we’re getting it. TikTok just showed us once again what product we need next, and this one is perfect for anyone with a busy lifestyle. All of TikTok — specifically the subgroup foodtiktok — has been marveling over an ingenious hack of cooking pasta without the mess. It started circulating in a slew of videos, with one video by an account called @iamsamsamlim getting well over 40,000 views. The video showed how she used a special container to cook her spaghetti in the microwave.

No, it’s not sorcery, it’s an Amazon product that’s less than $20 right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Buy: Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker $16.99, originally $22.99

The product she and many others used is the Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker, also known as an amazing tool for college kids and busy moms alike. All you have to do is measure the pasta to make sure it fits in the container, add water as instructed, heat it without the lid in the microwave for up to 13 minutes, and then BAM! After 13 minutes, you get perfect al dente pasta every time, with the only clean-up being to dump the water in the sink with the help of the strainer lid.

For a limited time, this kitchen staple is 26 percent off, so snag it while it’s less than $20.

With over 10,000 reviews at almost five stars, it’s a well-kept secret full of admirers. One happy customer started their Amazon review by saying, “This is an excellent, easy way to make pasta, taking just 12 minutes in the microwave for a serving. It’s true that 12 minutes seems longer on microwave time than it does when you’re busy making the pasta the traditional way, but in reality, the time is cut in at least half when you take into account waiting for the water to boil.”

