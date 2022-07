Strength comes in many forms and has many sources. But what does it mean to be strong? We have a few ideas. Check back throughout the week for more. “Mental toughness” in sports is so overworked a concept that it feels like it’s been around forever. But it was only in the 1980s that performance psychologist Jim Loehr popularized the term. In the relatively short period since, what we talk about when we.

HEALTH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO