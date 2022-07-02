ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KEKB

The World’s Only Underground Firehouse is in Colorado

By Kelsey Nistel
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tucked into the side of a mountain in the historic mining town of Creede, Colorado sits the world's only underground firehouse. What's even cooler, is that this unique station is open to the public on some days, meaning visitors can stop by and get a first-hand look at how things operate...

kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

A List of the Best Summer Getaways in Colorado

Colorado is not only one of the most beautiful states to spend time in, but the Centennial State has exceptional summers. The weather is mild, and the state is home to some of the most beautiful attractions in the country all year round. Take a look at some of the...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now

Sometimes things aren't always what they appear to be in Colorado, which is why you should be aware of some very dangerous plants and lakes within the state. Ignorance is bliss, that is until you've realized you've just stepped into a brush that will cause extremely painful blisters across your body. Take a look at a few of these potentially harmful plants and lakes in Colorado. You'll be glad you did.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Some Colorado municipalities forgo fireworks for drone shows

Aurora and Colorado Springs will put on their own traditional firework shows Monday. But many others, including Castle Pines and Parker, are nixing the fireworks and instead going with drone shows because fire danger is too high.In Parker, a 12-minute drone light show will all be done through GPD and satellite technology. The creators -- hire UAV pro -- use anywhere from 100 to 250 individual drones, and nd they spend weeks programming the drones to set up at different light points in the sky. Once all the light effects and timing is correct, then, it's showtime.Drone shows were...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#World#Housing#Firehouse#Tunnels#Creede
FOX31 Denver

14 counties in COVID-19 Level Red

DENVER (KDVR) — After seeing a slight drop in the state’s COVID-19 levels last week, rates are rising again. Incidence rates and overall positivity are up over the last seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 14 counties into the high level for community...
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Colorado

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Great Colorado Payback: More than $64 million in unclaimed property for Colorado Springs alone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have unclaimed property and you don’t even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is trying to get the word out about the “Great Colorado Payback.” The program is run through Colorado’s Unclaimed Property Division. Just in the City of Colorado Springs alone, there are 576,662 claims available, representing $64,930,768 in cash, 433 tangibles from safety deposit boxes, and 36,731,451 shares available. Essentially, the program’s purpose is to get lost or forgotten assets back to their rightful owners. The organization holding the original obligation is required to make every effort to contact the owner and establish activity. If they are not able to make contact, that asset is reported to the state of the owner’s last known address.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

An Exciting Plan is Underway for a Historic Colorado Property

In the late 1800s, tuberculosis was one of the leading killers in the country and across the world. Many people suffering from tuberculosis made their way to Colorado, where the high altitude and dry climate helped to make living with the infectious disease a bit easier. Dozens of tuberculosis facilities...
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Colorado Stream Case That Could Revolutionize River Access

This story first appeared in High County News on June 27, 2022. ‘There are waters I’ve wanted to fish for 50 years, and I’ve been denied the use of a state-owned resource.’. The first rock hurtled past Roger Hill’s head and plunked into the Arkansas River on a...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

5 Colorado Locations Make the Top List for Snowiest Towns

We might have had a below-average winter in Colorado when it comes to snowfall, but that didn't stop Mother Nature from dropping feet of snow on some locations in Colorado. According to Meteorologist, Cory Reppenhagen, Colorado towns took up 25 percent of the top 20 snowiest small towns in America. The list of the top 20 small towns includes the upper peninsula of Michigan and Alaska.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Human-caused damage responsible for killing over 140 trees at popular Colorado campground

Officials from the U.S. Forest Service have confirmed that more than 140 trees have been removed from Yeoman Park Campground, after being infected by fungus. The campground was closed in July 2021 after several trees fell, according to a news release from the service. An investigation found that the trees that had damage like nails, carvings, and hatchet marks were weakened at the base by the fungus.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy