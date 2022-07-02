Eugene Warwick

Billie Douglas Appling, age 85, of Buford, GA passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Chippie Lee Cantrell Appling; sisters, Lucille Gregory, Sarah King, Lavonia Loudermilk, Catherine Ahl, Ruby Meadbrooks. He is survived by his sons, Keith (Kathy) Appling, Lavonia, GA, Scott (Jessica) Appling, Lavonia, GA; grandchildren, Chad (Lisa) Appling, Cody (Amanda) Appling, Alexandra Appling, Dylan Appling, Logan Tatum; 5 great-grandchildren, Harper, Stella, Talon, Mia, Luke Appling; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Appling was born on August 19, 1936 in Buford, GA. He was a 1953 graduate of Sugar Hill High School. He operated and R.V. Park in Orlando, FL called Wekiva Falls for over 30 years. Mr. Appling was of the Baptist faith. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Jeff Appling officiating. Interment will follow at New Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, Buford, GA. A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 prior to the Service. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO