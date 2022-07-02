ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Eugene Warwick

 3 days ago

Mr. Eugene Warwick, age 75, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Mr. Warwick was born August 23, 1946 in Cleveland to the late Herbert and Nellie Ledford Warwick. Eugene was a self-employed heavy equipment operator...

Betty Feagins Golden

Betty Feagins Golden, 70, of Gainesville, GA, formerly of Buford, died Monday, July 4, 2022. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 3 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Rev. Joel Shadburn will officiate. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, July 8, 2022, from 1 – 3 PM at the funeral home.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Jennifer Ashley England Dexter

Jennifer Ashley England Dexter, age 33, of Alto, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Born on December 27, 1988, in Gainesville, she was a daughter of Margie Autry Patrick of Gainesville. Jennifer received her Bachelors Degree in Early Childhood Development and went on to work at Cleveland Academy, Lakenheath Air Force Base in England, and currently at Willow Academy. She had a passion for those she taught which was seen in her daily work. Jennifer traveled the world, loved the Back Street Boys, and above all, loved her children very much. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
ALTO, GA
Ann Bonato Uhlir

Ann Bonato Uhlir, age 84 of Bowman, GA passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. Born on Jan. 13, 1938 in Chicago, IL, Mrs. Uhlir was the daughter of the late Serafino and Emabule Panozzo Bonato. She was the widow of Jack Uhlir and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Uhlir.
BOWMAN, GA
Samuel Howard "Sam" Robinson

Samuel Howard "Sam" Robinson, age 78 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 03, 2022 following an extended illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. An online guest registry is available for the Robinson family at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Mitchell sweeps Ultimate SLMS at Lavonia and Senoia

Zack Mitchell broke out the broom as the Ultimate Super Late Model Series competed in the Peach State over the weekend. The Enoree, South Carolina native won on Friday night at Georgia’s Lavonia Speedway, and followed that up on Saturday night with a victory at Georgia’s Senoia Raceway.
SENOIA, GA
Edwin "Cooter" Junior Shoemake

Mr. Edwin “Cooter” Junior Shoemake, 70, of Gainesville passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Born on January 13, 1952 in Gainesville, he was the son of the late Ed Shoemake and the late Gladys Matthews Shoemake. He was a poultry worker at Mar Jac and attended Victory Baptist Church.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Billie Douglas Appling

Billie Douglas Appling, age 85, of Buford, GA passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Chippie Lee Cantrell Appling; sisters, Lucille Gregory, Sarah King, Lavonia Loudermilk, Catherine Ahl, Ruby Meadbrooks. He is survived by his sons, Keith (Kathy) Appling, Lavonia, GA, Scott (Jessica) Appling, Lavonia, GA; grandchildren, Chad (Lisa) Appling, Cody (Amanda) Appling, Alexandra Appling, Dylan Appling, Logan Tatum; 5 great-grandchildren, Harper, Stella, Talon, Mia, Luke Appling; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Appling was born on August 19, 1936 in Buford, GA. He was a 1953 graduate of Sugar Hill High School. He operated and R.V. Park in Orlando, FL called Wekiva Falls for over 30 years. Mr. Appling was of the Baptist faith. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Jeff Appling officiating. Interment will follow at New Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, Buford, GA. A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 prior to the Service. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
BUFORD, GA
Crowd gathers in Demorest to celebrate Glorious Fourth of July

Hundreds turned out for the annual Demorest Glorious Fourth of July Celebration Parade Monday afternoon. This year, the parade was changed from a morning event to a late-afternoon event, starting at 4:00. Line-up for the parade had to change this year due to ongoing culvert reconstruction on Georgia Street near Loudermilk Field that has the street closed.
DEMOREST, GA
Mic'd Up: Heath Webb and the Indians are the first to grab the mic

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Mic'd Up is back and in the Gold City. Friday Game Night caught up with new Lumpkin County coach Heath Webb and the Indians last week. Webb took over the program and has hit the ground running. The numbers and enthusiasm are up in Dahlonega, and Webb already has the Indians thinking playoffs in 2022.
DAHLONEGA, GA
GSP says alcohol is suspected in wreck that killed Maysville man

The Georgia State Patrol says alcohol is suspected in an early-morning crash that claimed the life of a Maysville man on Water Plant Road in Banks County. 38-year-old Doug Christopher Williams, who was unrestrained, succumbed to his injuries at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, said Sgt. 1st Class D.A. Rathel of GSP Post 6 Gainesville.
MAYSVILLE, GA
Authorities ID Lake Lanier drowning victim

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday afternoon that 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt of Gainesville is the man who drowned Saturday night on Lake Lanier. According to officials, Scutt is the first fatality on the state's waterways since the Independence Day Holiday weekend started. Original story below. A man...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Elderly woman killed in Buford house fire

An elderly woman was killed in a house fire Saturday afternoon at her home in Buford. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to the home in the 5400 block of Orchard Way around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Barbara Ann Maddox, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene.
BUFORD, GA
UNG names Steven Smith VP of regional campuses

The University of North Georgia has named Steven Smith as its vice president of regional campuses. Smith will step into the role on Aug. 1. Smith will succeed Richard Oates as the chief administrator based at UNG's Gainesville Campus, and will also oversee UNG's Blue Ridge, Cumming and Oconee County campuses.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Two Gwinnett County house fires caused by discarded fireworks

Improperly discarded fireworks caused two house fires overnight Monday in Gwinnett County. According to a press release from Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services, in both incidents, the debris was thought to be extinguished and was placed close to the exterior siding of the homes to be thrown away later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Oakwood

Oakwood Police said Tuesday that a person was hit and killed by an oncoming train near the intersection of Railroad St. and Tara Drive around 8:20 p.m. Monday. "Despite walking towards the approaching train and multiple soundings of the horn, the individual did not get out of the way," Oakwood Police Cheif Tim Hatch said in an email. "The train could not be stopped in time."
OAKWOOD, GA
Two Norcross men arrested for celebratory gunfire

The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested on Sunday two Norcross men for firing celebratory gunfire. Officers responded to 8100 Springs Lane, where they found Robert Campbell-Landy, 19, and Devin Dingle, 30, with several handguns, extended magazines, 90 shell casings and unfired ammunition. Landy and Dingle admitted to firing the weapons...
NORCROSS, GA

