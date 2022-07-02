ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons sign guard Buddy Boeheim to 2-way contract

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons announced Saturday that former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim has signed a two-way contract with the team.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Boeheim led the ACC in scoring during the 2021-22 season, averaging 19.2 points, and ranked second in the conference in 3-pointers made per game (2.8).

In his four years with the Orange, the youngest son of head coach Jim Boeheim averaged 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 31.5 minutes in 121 games (94 starts). The 6-foot-6 Boeheim shot 41% from the field and 36.2% from distance, finished second in school history in 3-pointers made (309), and his career total of 1,765 points ranks 13th all-time in Syracuse history.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ogwumike and Los Angeles face Stewart and the Storm

Seattle Storm (13-8) at Los Angeles Sparks (10-11) BOTTOM LINE: Nneka Ogwumike and Breanna Stewart meet when Los Angeles hosts Seattle. Ogwumike ranks fifth in the WNBA averaging 18.7 points per game and Stewart is first in the league averaging 21.3 points per game. The Sparks have gone - against...
SEATTLE, WA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Jays coach Budzinski leaves team following daughter’s death

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter. Julia Budzinski was 17. “The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons,” general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement Sunday. “This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family. I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts.”
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
The Associated Press

Guardians enter matchup with the Tigers on losing streak

Cleveland Guardians (40-39, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (33-47, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -179, Tigers +153; over/under is 7 1/2...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Pirates play the Yankees with 1-0 series lead

New York Yankees (58-23, first in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (33-47, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (4-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -237, Pirates +197; over/under is 9...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Blue Jays try to end road slide, take on the Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays (44-38, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (28-55, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (6-4, 5.72 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -184, Athletics +156; over/under...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

973K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy