ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Beloved Buffs Superfans Inducted Into CU Boulder’s Brand New “Legacy Wing”

By Maxx
1230 ESPN
1230 ESPN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The University of Colorado at Boulder is bringing new life to its famed "Athletic Hall Of Honor" and creating new traditions within its athletic Hall of Fame. Earlier this week, officials within the University of Colorado at Boulder's Athletic Department announced that the school would not only be restoring its prestigious...

espnwesterncolorado.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Springs woman named Miss Colorado USA 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman was named MISS COLORADO USA on Sunday at the pageant in Greeley. The pageant took place Sunday night at the Union Colony Civic Center where a capacity crowd filled the venue for the pageant finals. The panel of judges selected Alexis Glover of Colorado Springs as MISS COLORADO USA 2022, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

What happens to CU Boulder with USC, UCLA moving to Big Ten?

BOULDER, Colo. — There are questions about the future of CU Boulder's football program now that USC and UCLA have decided to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The departure could be devastating for the conference and for the schools in it. "The Pac-12 isn't what it used...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Basketball
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Education
Local
Colorado College Sports
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boulder, CO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Denver

Living in a landlocked state like Colorado usually means seafood is firmly off the table. To spite this notion, world-class chefs in Denver have found a way to serve the freshest seafood in establishments all across the city. From fine dining to hole-in-the-wall joints, seafood restaurants litter the Mile-High City....
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

25 Awesome Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Parade Pictures

Our Colorado Avalanche threw a huge party to celebrate their third Stanley Cup Championship, and we were on hand to grab some awesome pictures to share. Pictures From Colorado Avalanche 2022 Stanley Cup Championship Parade. An estimated crowd of over one million people gathered around Downtown Denver to celebrate the...
DENVER, CO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Greek Food in Denver

Greek food is hands down one of the best cuisines out there. There are so many tasty dishes. Plus, the ingredients themselves are incredible. Olives, feta cheese, pita bread, dips, and spreads, I could eat most of these things on their own! I’m always ready to eat some Greek food.
DENVER, CO
estesparknews.com

Rodeo To Honor Western Legend

Ron Ball made his mark with people in Estes Park and at Rooftop Rodeo. Ron Ball live a full life of being a servant to others. After graduation from South High School in Denver, he served in the United States Marine Corps. He wrapped up his stint while living in California, then served in the Los Angeles Police Department, retiring as a detective sergeant after 20 years.
ESTES PARK, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hansen
1230 ESPN

Denver Broncos Named ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team Of The Year Finalist

For the third year in a row, the Denver Broncos have been named a finalist for ESPN's 2022 Sports Humanitarian of the Year award. On Tuesday (June 28), the Broncos were selected as a finalist for ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year through a comprehensive review process that evaluated their community teamwork, strategy, and data-driven outcomes of their philanthropic work and player initiatives.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cu Boulder#Athletics#Athletic Department#Cu Athetlics#Legacy Wing#Athletic Hall Of Fame
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Latest Amusement Park in Colorado, Bounce Empire Begins Construction

Bounce Empire is the newest amusement park in Colorado featuring an epic theme park with over 50 inflatable attractions for all ages, a restaurant, and sports bar. LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bounce Empire announces the start of construction on its flagship facility in Lafayette, Colorado. The largest inflatable amusement park in the United States will include over 50 inflatable attractions. "The Alcatraz", a slide over 26 feet in height, sends the rider down at over 35 miles per hour. "We are really changing the way the world sees inflatables," says Luke Hay-Arthur, Operations Manager. "Inflatables have always been an attraction for kids under 7, but it's finally time to show how far the technology has come." There will be fun games for all ages, including mini-golf, inflatable soccer darts, and Viking ax throws. Or take a run at one of the largest inflatable obstacle courses in the country. "The Ultimate Wild One" Is 200 feet of inflated obstacle fun. Guests will be able to test their speed and endurance to make it through faster than their opponent. Bounce Empire is taking on the classic arcade industry with its active experiences. "We live in front of screens all day," says Luke, "The last thing we need to do is play on another screen on our nights out." While providing an exhilarating experience, the inflatable attractions are also much safer than many other indoor theme parks. The soft surfaces ensure hours of active fun for all ages. The industry is extremely proactive in ensuring high quality and safety standards as the inflatable technology blooms.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Five cities sue the state of Colorado over a law barring them from taxing school construction materials

DENVER — Five cities have filed a lawsuit against the state and Governor Jared Polis over a new law that’s set to go into effect next month. HB22-1024 requires home rule cities to exempt construction and building materials used in public school construction from sales and use taxes. Those taxes are levied on contractors and subcontractors as part of the school construction and repair process.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
1230 ESPN

This Colorado Spa is a Beer Lover’s Paradise

It's no secret that Coloradans love their craft beer - but a spa in Denver has taken their passion for hops to a whole new level. Part day spa, part taproom, The Beer Spa combines the two for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience like no other. The spa aspect of...
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Go Behind the Bookcase into a Colorado Speakeasy

Despite prohibition ending decades ago, there is still a secret speakeasy in Colorado disguised as an old-timey bookstore. The speakeasy, officially known as Williams & Graham Booksellers, is located in the heart of downtown Denver at 32nd and Tejon or, more specifically, 3160 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211. The business...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

1230 ESPN

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 1230AM has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1230espn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy