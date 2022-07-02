SDOT: High bridge repair: Pre-tensioning epoxy injection and carbon-fiber wrap work complete; post-tensioning prep continues

After taking a 2 year break due to Covid, the 28th annual 4th of July West Seattle Kids Parade returned to the Admiral District and Hamilton Viewpoint on Monday. Estimated at more than 300 people the participants gathered near 44th SW and Sunset and made their way through the neighborhood, down Atlantic Street and under the watchful eye of the Seattle Police Department ended up at Hamilton Viewpoint for sack races, cookouts and basically everything the 4th of July is known for other than fireworks.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO