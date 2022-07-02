SDOT: High bridge repair: Pre-tensioning epoxy injection and carbon-fiber wrap work complete; post-tensioning prep continues
Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. This week marks the completion of our pre-tensioning phase of epoxy crack injection and carbon-fiber wrapping that began back in February. This work was necessary to strengthen sections of the bridge’s concrete that had weakened over time and reinforce the areas that surround the new...www.westsideseattle.com
