Montgomery County, MD

High court marshal seeks enforcement of anti-picketing laws

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit picketing outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. “For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns,...

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
Concealed carry instructor says Supreme Court 'upheld' the Constitution by striking down NY gun law

Concealed carry instructor Leon Spears joined "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday to weigh in on the significance of the Supreme Court’s ruling about concealed carry. LEON SPEARS: It’s so empowering to teach people in D.C. about the ability to carry a firearm. I don’t know how many people are my clients that actually are just empowered that number one, they have the ability to carry and defend themselves and their families.
Government
Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
Dem Congresswoman Among 181 Protesters Arrested Outside Supreme Court

U.S. Capitol Police arrested 181 people on Thursday who were taking part in a protest against the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The demonstration, in which protesters donned green bandannas and marched to a sit-in, was organized by the Center for Popular Democracy Action and Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Among those detained for blocking an intersection near the high court, briefly shutting down traffic, was Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA). Chu, who had written on Twitter hours earlier that she was “proud to join activists and community leaders today,” was the lead sponsor of a bill to codify abortion rights that failed in the Senate last month. “I am ramping up my calls to abolish the Senate filibuster—and actively exploring every option to ensure we pass my bill,” Chu said in a statement, according to Politico. “Lives are at stake and this fight is far from over.”
The 5 biggest Supreme Court cases awaiting rulings

The Supreme Court's term is drawing to a close in the coming weeks, and the most anticipated rulings will be handed down during this time. About 18 decisions are still pending before the Supreme Court, covering some of the most divisive and impactful issues facing the country. Here are the ones that are arguably the most significant.
U.S. Supreme Court Asks Maryland To Bar Protests At Justices' Homes

The U.S. Supreme Court's top security officer has asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to enforce laws barring picketing outside the Maryland homes of high court justices, saying protests and "threatening activity" have increased. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the request in a July 1 letter to Hogan, noting that...
Supreme Court to take on controversial election-law case

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a case that could dramatically change how federal elections are conducted. At issue is a legal theory that would give state legislatures unfettered authority to set the rules for federal elections, free of supervision by the state courts and state constitutions. The...
Supreme Court Won’t Extend Precedent on Immigration Detention (2)

First of two rulings unanimous in declining to override 2001 precedent. Companion decision denies classwide relief, making claims harder to bring. The US Supreme Court refused to extend the reach of its ruling that the government couldn’t hold certain immigrants in detention for more than six months without courting constitutional problems.
