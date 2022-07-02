ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

5 tips for surviving summer festivals in Miami

By Calle Ocho News
calleochonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake sure you stay safe while rocking out at summer festivals in Miami. Miami is no stranger to sunny days; the summer in Magic City brings all kinds of fun activities, and reasons to soak up some Vitamin D. Summer festivals in Miami are a place for every music genre and...

calleochonews.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calleochonews.com

5 Miami water sports for the adrenaline junkie in you

Enjoy the best Miami water sports with these recommendations and tips to have the time of your life. Here are some of our top recommendations for Miami water sports:. Miami water sports has a little something for everyone, and if you're an adventure buff, the city has some of the most incredible activities that you can try. One thing in particular that is especially popular, is the culture of Miami water sports, and it's the ultimate fix for every adrenaline junkie.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

4 Miami tourists spots you can't miss

Miami's tourists have a choice of local spots that offer the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. There is much more to the Magic City than just its beaches and glittering city life. The city enjoys year-round sunny days and is located on the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay, which are known for their dazzling waters. This Florida metropolis has everything a visitor could want during their time in the Sunshine State.
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Miami in June 2022

To keep tabs on every Miami restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past 30 (or so). Let’s eat.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

5 ways to plan a monsoon wedding in Miami

Celebrate your monsoon wedding in Miami with these foolproof tips and ideas. Ultimate guide to making the monsoon wedding of your dreams:. If you've seen Father of the Bride, you've probably seen how difficult it is to pull off a wedding in Miami's storm season. The monsoon season in Miami is one of the most intense, thanks to the tropical weather and intense thunderstorms. While you should always factor in weather forecasts before setting a date, nature is quite unpredictable, and storms can happen at any time. There's so much that goes into pulling off the perfect monsoon wedding in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

Roach enjoying the sugar in South Florida eatery forces recent closure

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut for. A spokesperson for the DBPR...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
floridasportsman.com

Fort Lauderdale/Dania 27 June 2022

I exited Ft Lauderdale breakwater at 5 am in search of live goggle eyes. I spent an hour along the beach Sth of the inlet and Nth of Dania pier without luck. On the way out I put out a YoZuri Crystal Minnow which got nailed hard as I crossed the third reef.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Magic City#New Favorite#Music Genre#Chargers
CBS Miami

Plantation celebrates July 4th with patriotic parade, concert, fireworks

FORT LAUDERDALE - Millions of Americans are celebrating America's 246th birthday with barbecues, parades, family gatherings, and, of course, nighttime fireworks. There are a number of events and fireworks shows happening throughout South Florida to observe the Fourth of July. In Plantation, they kicked off the morning with a parade that started at the corner of W Broward Boulevard and NW 46th Avenue. It wound its way across several streets and ended at City Hall. Parade-goers, adorned in red, white, and blue, lined the streets and waved American flags as it passed by."A lot of pride. I'm proud of...
PLANTATION, FL
Click10.com

Miami man says dog burned by July 4 fireworks, begs people to be careful

MIAMI – Cedric Washington said he’s glad his 3-year-old dog “Bel Air” is still alive, because he knows things could have been a lot worse for his beloved pup. Washington said Bel Air was injured by someone else’s fireworks outside his home in the area of Northwest 43rd Street and 10th Avenue in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami’s innovative 836 double decker is a game changer by MDX

The new double decker highway and bridge aims to manage Miami’s traffic more efficiently while improving the quality of life for locals. Expected to complete by 2026, the massive project that is the i-395 will result in Miami getting its very first double decker highway and bridge in the hopes of managing traffic and routes more efficiently in the city.
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: 70 FLOATS TAKE PART IN KEY LARGO’S FOURTH OF JULY PARADE

Some seventy parades and vehicles paraded up U.S. 1 for the 46th annual “Celebrating Freedom” parade on Monday, July 4. Organized by the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, the parade saw water gun exchanges, tossing of candy and friendly waves. Retired Monroe County Sheriff’s Maj. Don Fanelli was parade marshal.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Click10.com

Family sues Southwest Airlines over fall at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida family is suing Southwest Airlines and one of its contractors in Broward circuit court, alleging that their disabled daughter was thrown from her wheelchair while boarding a flight out of the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, leaving her with life-altering injuries. According to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Ocean Grill Summer Prix Fixe Lunch Menu

FIRST COURSE – CHOICE OF:. CEVICHE OF THE DAY (+$10) Green Tahini Sauce, Charred Cauliflower, Toasted Almonds. Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Aïoli Sauce, Chef’s Pickles. WHOLE BRANZINO (+$18) Butterflied Grilled, Caper Citronette, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan. DESSERT- CHOICE OF. MIXED BERRIES. Whipped Cream. GELATO. One Scoop:...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
HBCU Gameday

Campbell’s FAMU roots drives him as an inventor and investor

Stan Campbell is used to breaking the norm. Born of Bahamian (mother) and Jamaican (father) ancestry, the Campbell family grew up in extremely humble beginnings in Miami’s Liberty City community. Campbell would graduate high school and head to Tallahassee to attend Florida A&M after growing up in a home with five boys. During his time at FAMU, he wrote the data reduction and aero-analysis for the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Needless to say, he was corralled by NASA immediately after graduation.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

4 times Women’s sports in Miami have made headlines you need to know about

Celebrate women's sports in Miami by honoring these incredible athletes, teams, and milestones. Most prolific moments from women's sports in Miami that we need to celebrate more:. Women’s sports have unfortunately always been excluded from the mainstream narrative, and women athletes' achievements are not nearly celebrated enough. Miami's women athletes...
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Jamaica, Land We Love: Hazelle Rogers

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – A stalwart of South Florida’s Jamaican community, Hazelle Rogers is the epitome of community service. The current mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, she also served two terms in the Florida State Senate. Rogers points to her formative years in east Kingston, Jamaica as fostering her commitment...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: What's Open and Closed on Fourth of July in South Florida

No. 1 - Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue. Miami-Dade County Parks will hold a fireworks celebration starting at 4 p.m. at Tropical Park. Other cities, including Davie and Miami Gardens, will also hold events. Click here for a complete list.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy