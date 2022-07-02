ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The exciting National Park and Recreation Month kicks off with July 4th Fireworks at Tropical Park

By Calle Ocho News
calleochonews.com
 3 days ago

Celebrate July 4th with fireworks and an incredible public event happening this weekend. What else can you expect from this exciting fireworks event?. Miami Dade Parks is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month 2022 with an incredible event happening at Tropical Park this weekend. The event will feature tons of fun...

calleochonews.com

WSVN-TV

Fourth of July celebrations kick off throughout South Florida

(WSVN) - As the country celebrates Independence Day, several Fourth of July festivities are kicking off throughout South Florida. At Key Biscayne, large crowds of people were seen as a parade took place. The parade started at 11 a.m Monday and is the 63rd year that they’ve hosted this display....
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Roach enjoying the sugar in South Florida eatery forces recent closure

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut for. A spokesperson for the DBPR...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami-dade County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
floridasportsman.com

Fort Lauderdale/Dania 27 June 2022

I exited Ft Lauderdale breakwater at 5 am in search of live goggle eyes. I spent an hour along the beach Sth of the inlet and Nth of Dania pier without luck. On the way out I put out a YoZuri Crystal Minnow which got nailed hard as I crossed the third reef.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
calleochonews.com

5 Miami water sports for the adrenaline junkie in you

Enjoy the best Miami water sports with these recommendations and tips to have the time of your life. Here are some of our top recommendations for Miami water sports:. Miami water sports has a little something for everyone, and if you're an adventure buff, the city has some of the most incredible activities that you can try. One thing in particular that is especially popular, is the culture of Miami water sports, and it's the ultimate fix for every adrenaline junkie.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Seaquarium welcomes healthy newborn flamingo

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - An adorable resident has hatched at the Miami Seaquarium. A flamingo chick was born late month to Rick and Lucy who, officials say, are very protective of their newborn. Visitors will be able to check out the chick on Tuesday. Caretakers have not yet determined...
Click10.com

Miami man says dog burned by July 4 fireworks, begs people to be careful

MIAMI – Cedric Washington said he’s glad his 3-year-old dog “Bel Air” is still alive, because he knows things could have been a lot worse for his beloved pup. Washington said Bel Air was injured by someone else’s fireworks outside his home in the area of Northwest 43rd Street and 10th Avenue in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
#Parks And Recreation#National Parks#Tropical Park#Independence Day
InsideHook

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Miami in June 2022

To keep tabs on every Miami restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past 30 (or so). Let’s eat.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami’s innovative 836 double decker is a game changer by MDX

The new double decker highway and bridge aims to manage Miami’s traffic more efficiently while improving the quality of life for locals. Expected to complete by 2026, the massive project that is the i-395 will result in Miami getting its very first double decker highway and bridge in the hopes of managing traffic and routes more efficiently in the city.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Coast Guard Helps Keep Boaters Safe on the Water During Fourth of July Events

With lots of people spending the Fourth of July on the water, South Florida is busy with boats. But, with that increase in traffic comes an increase in safety concerns. The United States Coast Guard is out in full force Monday in the waters across South Florida making sure celebrations stay safe. As of Monday morning, things have been going relatively well.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Click10.com

Family sues Southwest Airlines over fall at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida family is suing Southwest Airlines and one of its contractors in Broward circuit court, alleging that their disabled daughter was thrown from her wheelchair while boarding a flight out of the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, leaving her with life-altering injuries. According to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
calleochonews.com

5 ways to plan a monsoon wedding in Miami

Celebrate your monsoon wedding in Miami with these foolproof tips and ideas. Ultimate guide to making the monsoon wedding of your dreams:. If you've seen Father of the Bride, you've probably seen how difficult it is to pull off a wedding in Miami's storm season. The monsoon season in Miami is one of the most intense, thanks to the tropical weather and intense thunderstorms. While you should always factor in weather forecasts before setting a date, nature is quite unpredictable, and storms can happen at any time. There's so much that goes into pulling off the perfect monsoon wedding in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Fire erupts at popular seafood restaurant in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A fire erupted Monday night at a popular seafood restaurant in Palmetto Bay. A viewer sent Local 10 News video showing flames billowing from the tiki roof at the Golden Rule Seafood restaurant on South Dixie Highway and East Evergreen Street. Another viewer sent in...
10NEWS

Broward man blows off hand in 4th of July weekend fireworks mishap

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in an Independence Day weekend "fireworks accident," CBS News reports. It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday. The man made his way to a hospital in a private car — without his hand. CBS Miami says emergency crews later...
WSVN-TV

Waiting for Driver’s License Replacement

(WSVN) - A South Florida man lost his driver’s license overseas, but the real trouble came when he tried to get a replacement after coming back home, so he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Steve and Heidi are not just a married couple. They are partners with...
MIAMI, FL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Appears In Miami Hurricanes Colors

Spring-boarding off the original “Be True” collection from the mid-1980s, Nike is prepped and poised to release the Dunk Low in a series of college-inspired colorways. UCLA, USC, and Arizona State are just a taste off the storied collegiate athletic programs that are appearing on the popular silhouette, and this “2.0” set now welcomes one of the most iconic of all-time — the Miami Hurricanes.
MIAMI, FL

