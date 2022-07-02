ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Normandy Boy Wins Jamboree Fiddling Title for Beginners (View Video Here)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Normandy Tennessee boy earned the top Jamboree award Saturday as the best fiddler in the National Championship for Country Musician Beginners. Finley Reed won the coveted James G. “Bobo” Driver Memorial Award, named for the man who started the children’s competition during the 1980’s as part of the annual Fiddler’s...

