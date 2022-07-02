Woman, child taken to LMC following near drowning

While the Fourth of July gives people an extended three-day weekend, some Laredoans are saying that this year they don't feel like they're in the mood to celebrate. With the revocation of Roe v. Wade -- pretty much putting abortion on the chopping block in Texas and many states around the country -- and other policy changes that are affecting the communities of women, LGBTQIA+ and even migrants, many locals have stated that it's a little harder to get into the spirit this Independence Day. Instead, they plan to focus their time praying and working hard for the country to change its current direction.
