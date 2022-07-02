ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, child taken to LMC following near drowning

By Thomas Lott
 3 days ago

A 25-year-old woman and seven-month old child were taken to Laredo Medical Center following a near drowning Friday night, the Laredo Fire Department reported. According to a release from...

USBP holds active shooter training

The U.S. Border Patrol recently hosted a three-day training to handle active shooter situations. The USBP Laredo Sector announced on Tuesday that a three-day event was held from June 28-30 in conjunction with numerous other agencies in Cotulla. The drills took place at a high school building. Among the others...
COTULLA, TX
LPD encourages locals to lock cars, help stop gun burglaries

The City of Laredo and the Laredo Police Department gathered at City Hall Tuesday for a proclamation regarding the importance of locking one’s vehicle. This follows last year’s similar proclamation that named July 2021 as Watch Your Car Month. Throughout the nation, July has been proclaimed as National...
LAREDO, TX
Newest LMC residents talk about experience

The donning of a white coat is no small feat, as many current physicians and specialists can attest. Still, after the fifth cohort of the Laredo Medical Center residency program first slipped on its coat sleeves, it seems like the hard work is just beginning as the 16 physicians will be working amid a medically underserved city in dire need of support.
LAREDO, TX
Jovita Idar Park touted as daily vacation getaway during Parks & Rec Month

As July was proclaimed Parks & Recreation Month with the Jovita Idar Park as a backdrop for the announcement, the park itself was highlighted as a destination for a variety of activities for the entire community. In spite of the Laredo heat often into triple-digit temperatures, the park is routinely...
LAREDO, TX
South Texas Food Bank holds food drive for veterans

Veterans were treated to some assistance and extra food items this week for those who visited the Laredo Veterans Affairs Clinic. The South Texas Food Bank, alongside the clinic and other volunteers from the community, helped provide thousands of pounds of food to local veterans on Wednesday. The event was done in efforts to show appreciation for all of the veterans in the area and in efforts to provide some assistance to those in need, especially the elderly who might have more trouble to go to the grocery store for food items.
LAREDO, TX
Safety tips for pets for 4th of July celebrations

During festivities such as the 4th of July, thousands of families get ready to celebrate together with family or friends. According to Laredo Animal Protective Services, this is the holiday when more pets get lost than any other time throughout the year. July 4 celebrates when the Declaration of Independence...
LAREDO, TX
Local non-profit hosts nutrition and health course

The Literacy Volunteers of Laredo will be hosting the first class of a healthy family education course later this month to discuss healthier nutrition, finding additional support and keeping a generally healthy lifestyle. According to their notice, the familias saludables class will be held between July 18-20 at 3 p.m....
LAREDO, TX
Laredoan wins Miss ECO USA title

One Laredoan is about to not just represent the 956 and the state of Texas but rather the entire country in an international competition scheduled for next year in Egypt. Sydney Rose Salinas recently won the Miss ECO USA 2023 title, and she will now be representing the United States in the Miss ECO International contest in February 2022. Salinas was crowned in Chicago, Illinois last week and said she is already to present herself and her views to the international stage.
LAREDO, TX
Some locals struggling to get in the holiday spirit

While the Fourth of July gives people an extended three-day weekend, some Laredoans are saying that this year they don't feel like they're in the mood to celebrate. With the revocation of Roe v. Wade -- pretty much putting abortion on the chopping block in Texas and many states around the country -- and other policy changes that are affecting the communities of women, LGBTQIA+ and even migrants, many locals have stated that it's a little harder to get into the spirit this Independence Day. Instead, they plan to focus their time praying and working hard for the country to change its current direction.
TEXAS STATE
Readers' Choice 2022: See where Laredoans love to eat

Every year we give you - our readers - a chance to make your voices heard. The Laredo Morning Times Readers' Choice Award goes out every year to businesses, doctors, local figures and more who garner votes from our readers. Entrants have to go through a nomination period before being put on a ballot that all Laredo can then vote on.
LAREDO, TX
Bargallo fires Heat past Roots

The Laredo Heat WPSL team played their second home game of the season on Saturday and they did not disappoint. The team squared off against the Austin Roots where they took both the victory and clean sheet in a 4-0 win. The Heat looked on top of things early on...
LAREDO, TX

