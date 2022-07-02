Woman, child taken to LMC following near drowning

While the Fourth of July gives people an extended three-day weekend, some Laredoans are saying that this year they don't feel like they're in the mood to celebrate. With the revocation of Roe v. Wade -- pretty much putting abortion on the chopping block in Texas and many states around the country -- and other policy changes that are affecting the communities of women, LGBTQIA+ and even migrants, many locals have stated that it's a little harder to get into the spirit this Independence Day. Instead, they plan to focus their time praying and working hard for the country to change its current direction.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO