Google says it will eliminate location history entries if it identifies abortion center, medical facility visits

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Google announced on Friday that it would soon get rid of location history entries if the search engine identified that an individual had visited an abortion center or other medical facility, an action coming in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post that the location history update would be effective “in the coming weeks.”

Uvalde CISD police chief reportedly resigning from city council

“Location History is a Google account setting that is off by default, and for those that turn it on, we provide simple controls like auto-delete so users can easily delete parts, or all, of their data at any time,” she said.

“Some of the places people visit — including medical facilities like counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, cosmetic surgery clinics, and others — can be particularly personal,” she added.

The search engine’s announcement comes a week after the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, overturning a 50-year precedent. The decision has led to a patchwork of states rolling back access to the medical procedure, though some state laws have been paused due to pending legal battles.

Democrats campaign off Roe overturn, raise more than $80M

Following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the high court would rule to overturn Roe v. Wade, a group of Democrats wrote a letter to the search engine’s chief executive in May pushing Google to stop collecting and keeping data on users’ locations amid fears that that data could be sought after by those prosecuting abortion bans.

Former Mobile police officer found dead in Alabama jail

UPDATE (4:24 p.m.): Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that the inmate who died was Robert Harris. Alabama's State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death. Harris was a former Mobile police officer but resigned in March after being put under investigation for allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor.
11-year-old Mt. Vernon boy dies after fireworks incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — An 11-year old boy Mt. Vernon boy has passed away from serious injuries sustained during a fireworks incident. According to Indiana State Police (ISP), the boy passed away while on the way to an Evansville hospital from North Canal Street.
Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law 'harkens back to slavery'

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. "We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can't travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct," says McGill Johnson. "It just obviously harkens back to slavery."
Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October.
2 arrested in shooting of 15-year-old, third suspect sought

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old late last month. Omar Smith (left) and Martez Jefferson (right) have both been charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder.
2 killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa County has claimed two lives. According to troopers, both people were injured when the Tacoma pickup of Chance Mizzell, 25, of Woodstock, collided head-on with the Mazda3 of Cameron Parks, 24, of Madison.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for domestic violence

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested on a domestic violence charge that occurred Sunday in the Forestdale area. 27-year-old, Jordan McCoy was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 3:16 a.m. and has since been released on bond.
What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago.
Birmingham motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Eric Leuji Carnley was driving a motorcycle on I-20/59, near Arkadelphia Road, when he was struck by an unknown driver around 3:35 a.m.
Suspect arrested in connection to Moody murder

UPDATE: Stanley Burrell has been taken into custody as of Monday. ORIGINAL: An arrest warrant is out for a man after a shooting Sunday morning in Moody. According to the Moody Police Department, officers found Kendarris Abernathy, 30, of Moody, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Barrington Parc apartments.
