Downtown Rebound with DCP: Search for the good and you will find it

The term “Pollyanna,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is “a person characterized by irrepressible optimism and a tendency to find good in everything.” For some, being described as such has a negative connotation; for me, I take it as a compliment. In fact, the best type of compliment.

For the last two years, I have enjoyed the honor of sharing my life with all the wonderful people in northeastern and central Pennsylvania through WBRE-TV’s PA Live program. And it wasn’t until I got this job that I was reminded of how special and wonderful this area truly is.

Although my dream was to follow in my dad’s footsteps as a family physician that still made house calls in Wilkes-Barre Township, the notion of performing on stages for audiences was in my mind as well.

I love to perform and have always wanted to live in New York City. I studied both chemistry and music & theater at Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia. Three months before I graduated, my father passed away after his courageous battle with brain cancer. Shortly after I graduated, my mother fell ill from septic shock. I decided to put my plans to move to NYC on hold to help care for her, with that care-giving lasting ten months until she recovered.

I thrived in New York and loved every single aspect of living in The Big Apple. From working with Morgan Freeman and his production company, to interviewing over 900 celebrities at red carpet events including Bette Midler, Helen Mirren, and Steve Martin, to starring in an Off-Broadway play, to acting in NBC’s Law and Order and Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black…I was experiencing so much all the time by always trying my best to remain positive and find the good in every day.

On the eve of my three-year anniversary of living in New York City, I packed up my Harlem apartment when I learned of my mother’s recurrence of uterine cancer in her lungs. Once again, I threw myself into caring for her in our Wilkes-Barre Township home. Doctor’s appointments. Laundry. Serving meals. Play-ing shut-the-box. Putting together puzzles. Dispensing medications. With each passing day, my “dreams” seemed more and more delayed.

I remembered when I interviewed the Today Show’s Natalie Morales and she told me, “I appreciate you. There needs to be more people like you. I believe in you.” It was sometimes tough not to think I wasn’t chasing my dreams because I was a caregiver, making pancakes for mom at 3 a.m. when her medication kept her awake. But it was my mom’s positive attitude and kind demeanor that helped me help her. And that love reminded me I was just where I was supposed to be.

After living back home with mom for two-and-a-half years, she went home to be with Jesus and my dad.

While in the process of moving back to NYC, the opportunity to host PA Live kind of serendipitously fell into my lap through a strange series of events (that will be for another day’s column). Throughout the Disney film Pollyanna starring Hayley Mills, the title character often says, “When you look for the bad, expecting it, you will get it. When you know you will find the good, you will get that.” And that quote kept running through my mind when thinking about this job. Did I really want to stay in NEPA longer? What about my dreams in NYC?

Well at this point, you know the decision I made. I am proud of myself for trusting my instincts, but I re-ally believe it was my mom and dad’s heavenly encouragement that allowed me to accept my current position. My first two years here at Eyewitness News have been filled with so much joy, so many smiles, and a lot of positivity. And I look forward to the next part of my journey, as I know the road I am currently on is exactly where I am meant to be.

I believe the Wyoming Valley does a good job with being a beautiful patchwork quilt made up of so many people’s personally colored designs. We all have something to offer to the world and each other. We are stronger when pieced together. And if we start right here at home with those connections and love, we may find out that this is the place we were always meant to be.