ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre Township, PA

Downtown Rebound with DCP: Search for the good and you will find it

By Chris Bohinski Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGIXC_0gTGXnDk00

The term “Pollyanna,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is “a person characterized by irrepressible optimism and a tendency to find good in everything.” For some, being described as such has a negative connotation; for me, I take it as a compliment. In fact, the best type of compliment.

For the last two years, I have enjoyed the honor of sharing my life with all the wonderful people in northeastern and central Pennsylvania through WBRE-TV’s PA Live program. And it wasn’t until I got this job that I was reminded of how special and wonderful this area truly is.

Although my dream was to follow in my dad’s footsteps as a family physician that still made house calls in Wilkes-Barre Township, the notion of performing on stages for audiences was in my mind as well.

I love to perform and have always wanted to live in New York City. I studied both chemistry and music & theater at Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia. Three months before I graduated, my father passed away after his courageous battle with brain cancer. Shortly after I graduated, my mother fell ill from septic shock. I decided to put my plans to move to NYC on hold to help care for her, with that care-giving lasting ten months until she recovered.

I thrived in New York and loved every single aspect of living in The Big Apple. From working with Morgan Freeman and his production company, to interviewing over 900 celebrities at red carpet events including Bette Midler, Helen Mirren, and Steve Martin, to starring in an Off-Broadway play, to acting in NBC’s Law and Order and Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black…I was experiencing so much all the time by always trying my best to remain positive and find the good in every day.

On the eve of my three-year anniversary of living in New York City, I packed up my Harlem apartment when I learned of my mother’s recurrence of uterine cancer in her lungs. Once again, I threw myself into caring for her in our Wilkes-Barre Township home. Doctor’s appointments. Laundry. Serving meals. Play-ing shut-the-box. Putting together puzzles. Dispensing medications. With each passing day, my “dreams” seemed more and more delayed.

I remembered when I interviewed the Today Show’s Natalie Morales and she told me, “I appreciate you. There needs to be more people like you. I believe in you.” It was sometimes tough not to think I wasn’t chasing my dreams because I was a caregiver, making pancakes for mom at 3 a.m. when her medication kept her awake. But it was my mom’s positive attitude and kind demeanor that helped me help her. And that love reminded me I was just where I was supposed to be.

After living back home with mom for two-and-a-half years, she went home to be with Jesus and my dad.

While in the process of moving back to NYC, the opportunity to host PA Live kind of serendipitously fell into my lap through a strange series of events (that will be for another day’s column). Throughout the Disney film Pollyanna starring Hayley Mills, the title character often says, “When you look for the bad, expecting it, you will get it. When you know you will find the good, you will get that.” And that quote kept running through my mind when thinking about this job. Did I really want to stay in NEPA longer? What about my dreams in NYC?

Well at this point, you know the decision I made. I am proud of myself for trusting my instincts, but I re-ally believe it was my mom and dad’s heavenly encouragement that allowed me to accept my current position. My first two years here at Eyewitness News have been filled with so much joy, so many smiles, and a lot of positivity. And I look forward to the next part of my journey, as I know the road I am currently on is exactly where I am meant to be.

I believe the Wyoming Valley does a good job with being a beautiful patchwork quilt made up of so many people’s personally colored designs. We all have something to offer to the world and each other. We are stronger when pieced together. And if we start right here at home with those connections and love, we may find out that this is the place we were always meant to be.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Planters Peanuts NUTmobile visits Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Planter's Peanuts NUTmobile got a big welcome in Wilkes-Barre Sunday morning. The nut-shaped vehicle and its staff, known as the "Peanutters," were in the city for a sign dedication at one of Wilkes-Barre businessman Thom Greco's properties. "We want people to know whether you're an...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
State
West Virginia State
City
Wilkes-barre Township, PA
pahomepage.com

Wyoming Valley Fourth of July Celebrations | Eyewitness News

Wyoming Valley Fourth of July Celebrations | Eyewitness …. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.5.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7/3. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (7/3/22) 7:30am. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7/2. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (7/2/22) 9:30am. Your...
LIFESTYLE
Times Leader

Somber ceremony, hallowed ground

Guests young and old take part in annual ritual at Wyoming Monument. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. WYOMING — It was a somber duty, but Nicholas Dreier was ready for it. For the 144th year, throngs gathered at the Wyoming Monument on Monday morning to...
WYOMING, PA
Times Leader

Wren Kitchens opens retail store in WB Township

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — U.K.-based kitchen designer, manufacturer, and retailer Wren Kitchens, just opened its fifth U.S. store, in the former Babies ‘R’ Us location in the 3300 Wilkes-Barre Boulevard Plaza. The 30,624-square-foot space features 65 kitchens on display — all fully customizable — as well as a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Michigan man dead at Peach Festival

MOOSIC, Pa. — The Lackawanna County Coroners Office says a 63-year-old Michigan man has died while attending the Peach Festival on Montage Mountain. Officials say the man was found suffering from cardiac arrest around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, first responders attempted to help the man, but he was declared dead shortly after.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Mills
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Jesus
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Steve Martin
Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Nearly 600 runners and walkers came to downtown Wilkes-Barre on Monday for one of the area’s long-running Fourth of
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcp#New York City#Wbre Tv#Pa Live#Red Carpet
Newswatch 16

Doctors say Fourth of July weekend is 'the worst'

DANVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania recently loosened firework laws so people can have even bigger fireworks displays right in their own backyard. While this is great for stores that sell the stuff, like Whitenight's Fireworks in Danville, it's bringing crowds to hospital waiting rooms. "Because of that, we are seeing...
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Father in need of kidney spreads awareness for organ donation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A man in the Poconos is making it his mission to spread awareness about the National Organ Transplant Waiting List. Every nine minutes a person is added to the list totaling more than 106,000 people. That man Eyewitness News talked with is in need of a new kidney and is hoping more […]
EFFORT, PA
WBRE

ATV rider called ‘reckless’ after fleeing police

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in identifying an ATV rider that investigators called “very reckless” after fleeing officers Sunday. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the man pictured below was reported fleeing from officers on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. Investigators are...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
WBRE

LCE: 8 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Thursday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Urging Homeowners To Consider Flood Insurance Ahead Of Severe Weather Threat

An often-overlooked threat by homeowners is the risk of flooding. Heavy rains caused by distant hurricanes and thunderstorms could spell disaster for the uninsured. Businesses and homeowners are encouraged to consider flood insurance due to the upcoming hurricane season. According to a PA Insurance Department press release, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, you should consider getting flood insurance. Reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, urged property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms. These floods may be occurring frequently throughout the summer months and into the fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy