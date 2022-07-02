So Cal Gas Work on Tustin Ranch Road

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County set an Independence Day record Monday, despite decreasing for the 20th consecutive day and 21st time in 22 days. The average price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $6.285, breaking the previous Independence...
On Monday July 4, 2022 at approximately 8:42pm, Long Beach Fire and Long Beach Police responded to a garage fire in the alley rear of 2000 Block Lime Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters located a garage in the alley fully engulfed with fire and smoke. Down power lines on fire we’re observed exploding, LBFD firefighters had to push back until the electrical wires were stable.
Several factors, starting with high prices and not enough houses being built, have caused the median price of home to fall out of reach for more residents, according to a UC Riverside study. The Inland Empire, for years one of Southern California’s most affordable housing markets, may no longer be...
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday July 3 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
Irvine Farmers Market on Tuesday July 5 2022. Lots of great produce, food, and custom crafts available at this great little market in a beautiful location. Irvine Farmers Market at Irvine Regional Park at 9:00am-1:00pm. Irvine Farmers Market at 1 Irvine Park Road in Irvine California. For more information please...
Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday July 5 2022. Huntington Beach Surf City Nights is Tuesday’s in 2022. Surf City Nights features a Farmers Market and a Live Music Street Fair in Downtown Huntington Beach at 5:00pm-9:00pm. Surf City Nights is a Huntington Beach Free Family Friendly Event. Important...
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: At approximately 11:44 p.m. Monday, July 4, firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 45500 block Newtree Avenue… Read more "Firefighters Battle Intense Flames Shooting from Attic of Lancaster Home"
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was red, white and boom across Southern California on the Fourth of July. AIR7 HD was over the region Monday night as fireworks lit up the night sky while people celebrated the holiday. From Long Beach to Pasadena, people enjoyed sanctioned fireworks shows hosted by...
San Clemente 4th of July 2022 Fireworks and Celebration Guide. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy 4th of July in San Clemente. 5:55pm:A flyover by the Condor Squadron, consisting of four AT-6 aircraft World War II trainers will take place along the coastal cities of Orange County. San Clemente Flyover is from 5:55pm to 6:00pm.
Illegal fireworks caused a residential fire early this morning a 12:53 a.m., according to the OCFA. The incident was located in the 1100 block of S Flower St. Due to a rapid attack by firefighters, the fire, which involved an exterior shed and several trees behind a home, was knocked down in less than five minutes.
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- On this Taco Tuesday, Localish LA took us to "Taco Chico" in Tustin, a new taqueria offering suadero tacos. Suadero taco are made from a thin cut of beef from the brisket (breast of the cow) that's quickly growing in popularity among SoCal's taco scene. "The...
SANTA MONICA—Multiple cities in Southern California have been forced to cancel their annual Fourth of July fireworks show due to a pending investigation into a Santa Monica based fireworks company led by the California State Marshal. Exposhows Fireworks Events had fraudulently contracted with about two dozen cities across the...
Laguna Beach California 4th of July 2022 Fireworks and Celebration Guide. Laguna Beach 4th of July features Fireworks/Festivals/Shopping/Dining/Flyover. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to have a Happy 4th of July in Laguna Beach!. Laguna Beach 4th of July Trolleys Hours. Coastal Route 9:30am to 7:00pm. Canyon...
2 people hospitalized following a fiery collision in Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)Nationwide Report. Two people received injuries after a fiery crash early Friday in Fullerton. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place just before 2:30 a.m. on Brookhurst Road, off of the 91 Freeway [...]
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday July 2 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
Firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread of a seven-acre brush fire in the Santa Ana Mountains west of Temecula Saturday and an evacuation warning was lifted. The blaze was reported at 1:54 p.m. in the 43500 block of El Calamar Road and was initially burning at a slow rate in heavy fuels, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Huntington Beach 4th of July Weekend Pier Plaza Festival Sunday July 3 2022. Huntington Beach 4th of July Weekend Pier Plaza Festival is a free family friendly event. Huntington Beach 4th of July Weekend Pier Plaza Festival is Friday July 2 2022 thru Monday July 4 2022. Carnival. Free Admission.
