These animals need to listen… don’t go chasing waterfalls. Sometimes it works out like the deer that jumped or the bull moose cliff jumping, but other times it ends poorly like the elk going for a tumble down the waterfall. Brown bears in Alaska are well known for their impressive fishing abilities around waterfalls. We’ve all seen a video of that. Watching this massive group of brown bears feeding on salmon is just amazing. These bears survive by eating salmon […] The post Mama Bear Watches Her Cubs Go For A Wild Ride Off A Waterfall In Alaska first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ALASKA STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO