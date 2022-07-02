ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Prattville to Honor 100-Year-Old Veteran as Grand Marshal at 4th of July Festivities; See All Events

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Prattville has announced that this year’s 4th of July Parade theme is “Hometown Heroes.” In appreciation for his service, Colonel Harold Howell will serve as Grand Marshal at the Independence Day Parade, on Monday, July 4th. Colonel Howell was a Torpedoman 3rd Class on the USS Wilson and...

Some Paddled, Some Sank but All Had Fun at Prattville’s Annual July 4th Cardboard Boat Races

Editor’s Addition – The Prattville Fire Department posted this video. Great to watch! An epic sinking, indeed. Copy and paste link to your browser. – https://www.facebook.com/100069243368543/videos/pcb.369075032077273/293109722973107. Elmore/Autauga News. Monday was a hot and crazy day at Pratt Pool as multiple teams worked to win a much-coveted trophy...
PRATTVILLE, AL
History Continues to be Made with Lions Club Barbecue in Prattville on July 4

Follow the page at https://www.facebook.com/PrattHistory. Today there will be a Patriotic Concert at the Doster Center at 3 p.m. Sunday is filled with activities in Prattville! Among them is the Prattville Lions Club Barbecue from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pratt Park Monday! Some of the best barbecue around will be available, and all proceeds benefit the community!
PRATTVILLE, AL
Fourth of July Celebrations on the Alabama River

Boating on the Alabama River — is a Fourth of July summertime tradition for a lot of people in Selma. “Selma’s lucky. We have one of the greatest natural resources in the whole state. And that’s the Alabama River,” said Ray Hogg. The Selma engineer says...
SELMA, AL
Auburn celebrate Fourth of July at Duck Samford Stadium

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Over in Auburn, their Parks and Recreations is having their annual Independence Day celebration tonight. The free event started at 5 p.m. CT behind Duck Samford Stadium, where families can enjoy live music, giveaways, free inflatables, food vendors, and fireworks. Auburn University’s mascot Aubie will be...
AUBURN, AL
Prattville’s Cardboard Boat Race is Back for Independence Day

As part of Prattville’s Independence Day festivities, the city held their cardboard boat race at Pratt Pool. The 17 racers built their boats with cardboard boxes and duct tape then competed against the other racers in the pool for the fastest times. Some boats fell apart once they got in the water, but others held on until reaching the finish line. This is the first time some people have done the race since it was last held in 2019.
PRATTVILLE, AL
Selma Sun Spotlight: Virtual Air Tower; Castle Falls; APA Media Awards • Selma, AL

#selmasunnewspaper #selmaalabama #selmasunspotlight. For a city to grow economically, it really needs an airport that is controlled by a control tower maned by air traffic controllers. It makes the airport so much safer and able to handle a much higher volume of traffic than an uncontrolled airport. Craig Field is about to become a controlled airport through technology that is already in use in Europe. It’s called a virtual tower, it uses satellites, high definition cameras and computers to control an airport. The best aspect of it is it costs millions less than a physical tower and does not need to be physically located at the airport it controls. Craig Field Executive Director Jim Corrigan says The company bringing the virtual tower to Craig is Advanced ATC and they’ll start by setting up an academy where they will train air traffic controllers as well as be the home base to control up to 40 airports around the country. Building 349 at Craig is being renovated to house the control center and the academy, the dorms next door are being renovated to house the academy students. The old tower at Craig that was in use when it was a military base would be way to costly to renovate and update.
SELMA, AL
‘Tailgating for Education’ coming Aug. 22; Funds Grants for Area Teachers and Sponsors are needed

The Autauga Education Foundation, in partnership with the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce, is excited to host the 2022 Tailgating for Education event on August 22 at the R.H. Kirkpatrick Agricultural Arena in Autaugaville. Beginning at 6 P.M., attendees will enjoy community fellowship with a barbeque dinner, a performance from local high school pep bands, and more. All proceeds benefit teacher grants.
PRATTVILLE, AL
Fourth of July Festivities Feature Fireworks in Dallas Co.

Folks in Dallas County are getting ready for a fun and festive Fourth of July celebration. And they say it’s impossible to have that celebration — without fireworks. Fireworks and the Fourth of July — are inseparable. “It’s not a 4th of July without fireworks. This is...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors

GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service. Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse. Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Millbrook Council Approves Paving Projects for 12 Streets

A highlight of the regular city council meeting last week for Millbrook was the introduction of two area teams that are playing in the the World Series for baseball. The teams had requested help with expenses for the trip to Gulfport and the idea was to give each team $750.
MILLBROOK, AL
'Going to eat it up': Rane Culinary Science Center will offer dining and lodging for community as well as training for students

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is scheduled to open as Auburn students return for the fall semester on Aug. 16. The facility includes the Hey Day Market and rooftop lounge and gardens, which will open on Aug. 15. The teaching restaurant, 1856, will open Aug. 17, while The Laurel Hotel and Spa, a luxury hotel, will open on Aug. 29.
AUBURN, AL
Autaugaville Sunflower Fields Now Open to the Public

The sunflower fields in Autaugaville opened their gates for the public and the flowers are in full bloom. The fields are open everyday from sunrise to sunset for the 10 days the sunflowers are in bloom. The Autaugaville sunflower fields have only been around since 2016 but have already become...
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
Elmore Commission approves Multiple Road Projects across County

The Elmore County Commission at their last regular meeting in June, appointed Conrad White to the Central Elmore Water and Sewer Authority Board. The Commission approved accepting the Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) recommendation to reject all bids for digitization of records, personal protective equipment, and COID-19 testing. COO Richie...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
22-year-old killed in Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department has reported a Friday night shooting at 306 S. Main Ave. in which a 22-year-old was killed in the city’s first homicide of the year. Nartavius Cortex Fluker-Smith was allegedly shot numerous times by two juveniles while sitting in a 2011...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Alabama State remembers sophomore linebacker Awysum Harris

Montgomery, Ala. – Alabama State University Athletics is saddened to announce the passing of Sophomore Linebacker Awysum Harris, from Decatur, Alabama. “The Athletic Department mourns the loss of one of its talented student- athletes, and our deepest sympathy is extended to his family,” said Athletic Director, Dr. Jason Cable.
DECATUR, AL
Austin mourns the loss of Awysum Harris

The Austin football family is mourning the death of 2019 All-State player Awysum Harris. Harris was found dead Sunday in his dorm room at Alabama State in Montgomery. A social media post by Alabama State President Quinton Ross Jr. said his death appeared to be of natural causes. “Awysum was...
DECATUR, AL

